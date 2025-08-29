65-Year-Old Manoj Bihari Das Wins Bronze Medal At Asian Bodybuilding Championship

- By Jeevan Jyoti Nayak

Balasore: The 57th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship was held in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, from August 18 to 25. Manoj participated in the Master Men's Body Building 60+ weight category. 30 competitors from 22 Asian countries were part of this event. Two were representing India. One of them was Manoj.

Sixty-five-year-old Manoj Bihari Das from Balasore won a bronze medal in the Asian Bodybuilding Championship. He achieved this honour by performing in the Men's Body Building 60+ category.

In the end, he came third behind 27 competitors and won the bronze medal.

Manoj returned home from Thailand on Monday. The gym where he works out every day also organised a road show for him. The road show started from his residence in Sunhat. In the evening, the gym's master trainer, Abhishek Das, felicitated him.

Bodybuilder Manoj is a retired government employee. Manoj was working as a section officer in the Remuna BEO office in Balasore district. He retired in June 2021. After that, he started participating in bodybuilding competitions held at various places.

Manoj revealed the journey through which he went to be selected in the Asian Games.

"I did not participate in any competition due to my working life. I first participated in the All Odisha competition. In that, I won the first place. Then I participated in the Mr. India contest held in Chhattisgarh and won first position. Then they selected my name to play in the Asian Games," he stated.

He further added that his aim is to inspire today's youth.

"My main aim is to inspire today's youth. Along with this, if adults also exercise for two hours every day for their health, they can get rid of many diseases. Now gyms are opening in various places and the youth is also becoming a little aware of this. After achieving such success at our age, it has some impact on the youth."