64 Year Old Indian Man Scales Africa’s Highest Mountain, Hoists Tricolor

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

64-year-old Kantibhai Patel has achieved a unique feat by climbing Kilimanjaro, the highest and most difficult peak in Africa and hoisting the tricolour on it. He has also become the first senior citizen from Gujarat to climb this peak at the age of 64.

Kantibhai Patel
Kantibhai Patel Scaled Kilimanjaro Mountain At Age Of 64 (ETV Bharat)

Vapi (Gujarat): 64-year-old Kantibhai Patel celebrated the 78th Independence Day this year by scaling one of the toughest mountains to climb in South Africa- Kilimanjaro. While accomplishing the unique feat, Kantibhai Patel of Vapi also hosted a tricolour on the top of the mountain. Also, he has achieved the feat of being the first senior citizen to climb the peak.

64-year-old Kantibhai Patel, who hails from Salwawan in Vapi and currently resides in Chala village, created a record while climbing the highest mountain "Kilimanjaro" in Africa while hoisting the Indian national flag. Kantibhai became India's fourth oldest person to scale Kilimanjaro.

Kantibhai's wife died of liver cancer in 2014. Following this, he went into continuous depression for two years and even attempted suicide. But, he returned to the trekking world and climbed the highest mountain in Africa 'Kilimanjaro'.

Kilimanjaro mountain in Africa

Mount Kilimanjaro is 19,341 feet above sea level is one of the highest peaks in the world. One has to trek 72 kilometres to reach the peak of the mountain which takes six days. The climber faces extremely difficult conditions and especially, the last six kilometres climb is very tough.

Even Youngsters face problems while scaling the summit of Kilimanjaro. But even in old age, Kantibhai of Vapi has scaled the peak and inspired the youth. After the death of his wife ten years ago, his two sons have married and settled outside Vapi.

Aspired to achieve something in life

After the death of his wife, Kantibhai opted for activities like cycling, running and trekking. So far he has many accomplishments in cycling, running and climbing.

Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest peak in Tanzania in East Africa. This is the highest free-standing mountain and is a volcanic mountain. A volcanic mountain is a mountain formed by cooling after the eruption of a volcano which makes climbing it a tough task.

