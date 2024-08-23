ETV Bharat / sports

64 Year Old Indian Man Scales Africa’s Highest Mountain, Hoists Tricolor

Vapi (Gujarat): 64-year-old Kantibhai Patel celebrated the 78th Independence Day this year by scaling one of the toughest mountains to climb in South Africa- Kilimanjaro. While accomplishing the unique feat, Kantibhai Patel of Vapi also hosted a tricolour on the top of the mountain. Also, he has achieved the feat of being the first senior citizen to climb the peak.

64-year-old Kantibhai Patel, who hails from Salwawan in Vapi and currently resides in Chala village, created a record while climbing the highest mountain "Kilimanjaro" in Africa while hoisting the Indian national flag. Kantibhai became India's fourth oldest person to scale Kilimanjaro.

Kantibhai's wife died of liver cancer in 2014. Following this, he went into continuous depression for two years and even attempted suicide. But, he returned to the trekking world and climbed the highest mountain in Africa 'Kilimanjaro'.

Kilimanjaro mountain in Africa

Mount Kilimanjaro is 19,341 feet above sea level is one of the highest peaks in the world. One has to trek 72 kilometres to reach the peak of the mountain which takes six days. The climber faces extremely difficult conditions and especially, the last six kilometres climb is very tough.