5 Batters With Most Test Hundreds Against India Ft. Steve Smith, Joe Root

Steve Smith and Joe Root are the only two batters who have scored 10+ centuries against India in Test cricket.

Steve Smith and Joe Root are the only two batters who have scored 10+ centuries against India in Test cricket.
5 Batters With Most Test Hundreds Against India Steve Smith Joe Root Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Garry Sobers (AP and AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: Star Australia batter Steve Smith registered his 34th Test century against India during the fourth Test, the Boxing Day Test, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. Smith currently has the third joint-most hundreds to his name at the MCG with former England cricketer John Berry Hobbs, who played for nearly 21 years from 1908-29.

Steve Smith, revered as the modern-day great of the game, has been Australia's run machine for the last decade now. Smith loves scoring runs against India across all formats. With this ton, Smith became the player with the most Test hundreds against India in the longest format of the game, surpassing England's Joe Root's tally of 10.

So, let's just have a look at the top 5 players who have scored the most centuries against India in Test cricket.

  • Steve Smith

Steve Smith began his career as the spinner and was considered the successor of legendary Shane Warne. However, Smith established himself more as a batter than a bowler and shortly became a mainstay of the mightily Australian Test team. His first 4 centuries against India came during the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Smith was in his prime form and Indian bowlers seemed clueless bowling against him because of his unorthodox batting style. Smith scored 4 tons in as many Tests in a row. He then smashed three back-to-back hundreds in Australia's tour to India for the 2017-18 BGT Trophy. The remaining four centuries came from various matches: one in the 2021 Sydney Test, one in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval, and the last two in the ongoing series. His first century of the current series came in the Brisbane Test, and he carried that form into Melbourne, where he hit his 11th century during the Boxing Day Test.

Steve Smith Test Centuries vs India
RunsOppositionGroundTest Start Date
162*v IndiaAdelaide9 Dec 2014
133v IndiaBrisbane17 Dec 2014
192v IndiaMelbourne26 Dec 2014
117v IndiaSydney6 Jan 2015
109v IndiaPune23 Feb 2017
178*v IndiaRanchi16 Mar 2017
111v IndiaDharamsala25 Mar 2017
131v IndiaSydney7 Jan 2021
121v IndiaThe Oval7 Jun 2023
101v IndiaBrisbane14 Dec 2024
140v IndiaMelbourne26 Dec 2024
  • Joe Root

Joe Root, who currently has the most Test centuries (36) among the 'Fab-4', has the second most hundreds against India. He has 10 Test tons vs India in his kitty and can add more to the tally when India will tour England for the 5-Test series in July 2025. Root scored a couple of centuries on India's 2014 to European country in Nottingham and The Oval respectively. His next ton came in Rajkot in 2016. He added one century to tally in 2018, scoring 125 at The Oval. Joe Root then picked the form of his life in the year 2021 as he has scored a total of 18 Test centuries so far in the last three years, the most by any active cricketer. Root amassed three Test hundreds in 2021 at home, with the remaining two coming in 2022 and 2024.

Joe Root Test Centuries vs India
RunsOppositionGroundTest Start Date
154*v IndiaNottingham9 Jul 2014
149*v IndiaThe Oval15 Aug 2014
124v IndiaRajkot9 Nov 2016
125v IndiaThe Oval7 Sep 2018
218v IndiaChennai5 Feb 2021
109v IndiaNottingham4 Aug 2021
180*v IndiaLord's12 Aug 2021
121v IndiaLeeds25 Aug 2021
142*v IndiaBirmingham1 Jul 2022
122*v IndiaRanchi23 Feb 2024
  • Sir Garry Sobers / Ricky Ponting / Viv Richards

Three cricket veterans -- Ricky Ponting, Sir Vivian Richards and Sir Garry Sobers are tied for third position on the list of batters with the most centuries in Tests against India. All three ended their careers with 8 Test hundreds vs India.

Ponting played 29 Test matches against India and scored 2,555 runs at an average of 54.36 which includes three double centuries. On the other hand, West Indian great Vivian Richards amassed 1927 runs in 28 Tests, averaging 50.71 against India.

Speaking of Sobers, he had a sensational batting average of 83.47 runs against India as he notched up 1,920 runs.

Garry Sobers Test Centuries vs India
RunsOppositionGroundTest Start Date
142*v IndiaBrabourne28 Nov 1958
198v IndiaKanpur12 Dec 1958
106*v IndiaEden Gardens31 Dec 1958
153v IndiaKingston7 Mar 1962
104v IndiaKingston13 Apr 1962
108*v IndiaGeorgetown19 Mar 1971
178*v IndiaBridgetown1 Apr 1971
132v IndiaPort of Spain13 Apr 1971
Viv Richards Test Centuries vs India
RunsOppositionGroundTest Start Date
192*v IndiaDelhi11 Dec 1974
142v IndiaBridgetown10 Mar 1976
130v IndiaPort of Spain24 Mar 1976
177v IndiaPort of Spain7 Apr 1976
109v IndiaGeorgetown31 Mar 1983
120v IndiaWankhede24 Nov 1983
109*v IndiaDelhi25 Nov 1987
110v IndiaKingston28 Apr 1989
Ricky Ponting Test Centuries vs India
RunsOppositionGroundTest Start Date
125v IndiaAdelaide10 Dec 1999
141*v IndiaSydney2 Jan 2000
242v IndiaAdelaide12 Dec 2003
257v IndiaMelbourne26 Dec 2003
140v IndiaAdelaide24 Jan 2008
123v IndiaBengaluru9 Oct 2008
134v IndiaSydney3 Jan 2012
221v IndiaAdelaide24 Jan 2012

