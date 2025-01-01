5 Batters With Most Test Hundreds Against India Ft. Steve Smith, Joe Root

Hyderabad: Star Australia batter Steve Smith registered his 34th Test century against India during the fourth Test, the Boxing Day Test, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. Smith currently has the third joint-most hundreds to his name at the MCG with former England cricketer John Berry Hobbs, who played for nearly 21 years from 1908-29.

Steve Smith, revered as the modern-day great of the game, has been Australia's run machine for the last decade now. Smith loves scoring runs against India across all formats. With this ton, Smith became the player with the most Test hundreds against India in the longest format of the game, surpassing England's Joe Root's tally of 10.

So, let's just have a look at the top 5 players who have scored the most centuries against India in Test cricket.

Steve Smith

Steve Smith began his career as the spinner and was considered the successor of legendary Shane Warne. However, Smith established himself more as a batter than a bowler and shortly became a mainstay of the mightily Australian Test team. His first 4 centuries against India came during the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Smith was in his prime form and Indian bowlers seemed clueless bowling against him because of his unorthodox batting style. Smith scored 4 tons in as many Tests in a row. He then smashed three back-to-back hundreds in Australia's tour to India for the 2017-18 BGT Trophy. The remaining four centuries came from various matches: one in the 2021 Sydney Test, one in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval, and the last two in the ongoing series. His first century of the current series came in the Brisbane Test, and he carried that form into Melbourne, where he hit his 11th century during the Boxing Day Test.

Steve Smith Test Centuries vs India Runs Opposition Ground Test Start Date 162* v India Adelaide 9 Dec 2014 133 v India Brisbane 17 Dec 2014 192 v India Melbourne 26 Dec 2014 117 v India Sydney 6 Jan 2015 109 v India Pune 23 Feb 2017 178* v India Ranchi 16 Mar 2017 111 v India Dharamsala 25 Mar 2017 131 v India Sydney 7 Jan 2021 121 v India The Oval 7 Jun 2023 101 v India Brisbane 14 Dec 2024 140 v India Melbourne 26 Dec 2024

Joe Root

Joe Root, who currently has the most Test centuries (36) among the 'Fab-4', has the second most hundreds against India. He has 10 Test tons vs India in his kitty and can add more to the tally when India will tour England for the 5-Test series in July 2025. Root scored a couple of centuries on India's 2014 to European country in Nottingham and The Oval respectively. His next ton came in Rajkot in 2016. He added one century to tally in 2018, scoring 125 at The Oval. Joe Root then picked the form of his life in the year 2021 as he has scored a total of 18 Test centuries so far in the last three years, the most by any active cricketer. Root amassed three Test hundreds in 2021 at home, with the remaining two coming in 2022 and 2024.

Joe Root Test Centuries vs India Runs Opposition Ground Test Start Date 154* v India Nottingham 9 Jul 2014 149* v India The Oval 15 Aug 2014 124 v India Rajkot 9 Nov 2016 125 v India The Oval 7 Sep 2018 218 v India Chennai 5 Feb 2021 109 v India Nottingham 4 Aug 2021 180* v India Lord's 12 Aug 2021 121 v India Leeds 25 Aug 2021 142* v India Birmingham 1 Jul 2022 122* v India Ranchi 23 Feb 2024

Sir Garry Sobers / Ricky Ponting / Viv Richards

Three cricket veterans -- Ricky Ponting, Sir Vivian Richards and Sir Garry Sobers are tied for third position on the list of batters with the most centuries in Tests against India. All three ended their careers with 8 Test hundreds vs India.

Ponting played 29 Test matches against India and scored 2,555 runs at an average of 54.36 which includes three double centuries. On the other hand, West Indian great Vivian Richards amassed 1927 runs in 28 Tests, averaging 50.71 against India.

Speaking of Sobers, he had a sensational batting average of 83.47 runs against India as he notched up 1,920 runs.

Garry Sobers Test Centuries vs India Runs Opposition Ground Test Start Date 142* v India Brabourne 28 Nov 1958 198 v India Kanpur 12 Dec 1958 106* v India Eden Gardens 31 Dec 1958 153 v India Kingston 7 Mar 1962 104 v India Kingston 13 Apr 1962 108* v India Georgetown 19 Mar 1971 178* v India Bridgetown 1 Apr 1971 132 v India Port of Spain 13 Apr 1971

Viv Richards Test Centuries vs India Runs Opposition Ground Test Start Date 192* v India Delhi 11 Dec 1974 142 v India Bridgetown 10 Mar 1976 130 v India Port of Spain 24 Mar 1976 177 v India Port of Spain 7 Apr 1976 109 v India Georgetown 31 Mar 1983 120 v India Wankhede 24 Nov 1983 109* v India Delhi 25 Nov 1987 110 v India Kingston 28 Apr 1989