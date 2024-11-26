ETV Bharat / sports

38th Pune International Marathon On December 1

Thousands of athletes will take part in the Pune International Marathon, which will be held on December 1.

Logo for 38th Pune International Marathon (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Pune: The 38th Pune International Marathon 2024 will be held on December 1.

With one or two exceptions like the COVID-19 period, since 1983, this race has been organised by the Pune International Marathon Trust every year on the first Sunday of December. The International Marathon (AIIMS) committee has permanently included its marathon in its annual calendar and has earned the distinction of being the oldest 'flagship' marathon in India, a media statement said.

The full marathon of 42.195 km will start from Sanas Maidan near Saragbaug at 3 am, followed by the half marathon of 21.0975 km at 6.30 am.

The start will be from the inner track at Sans Maidan, turn right via Sarasbagh, Mahalakshmi Chowk, straight through Dandekar Bridge Chowk, Sinhagad Road, Ganesh Mala, Vitthalwadi, Anand Hall, Nanded City Chowk, turn right and go inside Nanded City for 2 km, will complete one lap at Sanas Maidan and take another lap (for full marathon) back through the same route. Other races will be held on the same route, with different turning points from where the runners will return to the Sanas Ground to finish the race.

50 National and International Technical Officials, Judges and Timekeepers of Pune District Amateur Athletics Association will conduct the technical arrangements as per the competition rules. They will be appointed to observe the start and finish line, at the turning points of all races, on the course of the competition and to make interim results. An electronic timing system will be installed on the entire route for this competition. It will be linked to an electronic chip placed on the back of each runner's race number, and all athletes will be given their individual timings, the statement said.

8,000 to 10,000 thousand players from all over the country will participate in this tournament. Athletes from Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Nepal etc will also take part. 70 elite male and female runners from abroad will participate.

Jyoti Gawte, and Manisha Joshi, Maharashtra's international women's runners, as well as runners from the Army and Police Force, will give them a tough fight. The winning runners of the 38th Pune International Marathon will be awarded trophies made from bamboo by the Bamboo Society of India, the statement added.

It also said that the Pune Municipal Corporation will give cash prizes to the winners.

