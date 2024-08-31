Sachin Tendulkar's Three Records Which Virat Kohli Cannot Break

Hyderabad: Former India captain and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, fondly known as 'God of Cricket' or 'Cricket icon' for his illustrious career where he has created a plethora of records playing at the international level. Many cricket experts or pandits of the sports thought that no one could be able to beat these records, but the cricketer who created all these records himself said on one occasion that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could be the ones who could shatter his records.

Plenty of Sachin's records were broken by Kohli already, and some were won by Rohit. However, there are many records which even Kohli and Rohit cannot break despite being so close to some of his records. So let's delve into the topic and understand which are some of Sachin Tendulkar's records that Kohli cannot break.

Most Runs In Test Cricket

Sachin has amassed 15,921 runs in Test cricket, the most by any batter, and it requires an unbelievable effort by someone to even come close to the former's feat. The nearest batter to his runs is England's former captain Joe Root with 12,131 runs in the longest format of the game, but he is still around 3,790 runs away from it and might need at least 40 Test matches to complete it.

On the other hand, if we talk about India's leading run machine in the modern era - Kohli, he will have to continue in cricket for a few more years and must run brilliantly. Kohli has scored only 8848 runs so far in his Test career and age is running away from him now as he is already 35. If his body allows him and he remains fit then Virat can play cricket for almost three years, but there are very few Test matches in it. Henceforth, he needs to have a magical phase if he wants to surpass Sachin's runs in Tests.

International matches

Sachin has played a total of 664 international matches across all three formats. Kohli has played 533 games at the international level in other terms it's 133 fewer matches. Considering his being retired from the T20Is and with a countable number of ODI matches being held in a year, there is a big question mark on him surpassing Sachin's record for representing the country at the international level in most matches. Another notable point is the demand of the intensity, mental toughness and workload, it's hardly possible that he will breach this record.

Most Appearances In Test Cricket

Sachin is the only cricketer to play 200 Tests on the planet and holds the record for playing the most number of Test matches. For instance, Kohli has played 113 games in the red-ball format. With India scheduled to play a maximum of 29 Tests till July 2027, the 36-year-old is highly unlikely to breach Sachin's achievement.