3 Lucky Saturdays - June 25, 1983, April 2, 2011, June 29, 2024 When India Won World Cups

Hyderabad: Saturday seems to be a lucky day for Indian Cricket as three of their wins out of 5 in International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments have come on that day.
India defeated South Africa by 7 runs to lift the T20 World Cup for the second time after winning the inaugural edition way back in 2007. Following the win, star batter Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma announced retirements from the shortest format of the game.
India led by charismatic Kapil Dev won the first World Cup in 1983 on June 25 and that day was a Saturday. India were underdogs going into the tournament and nobody even gave them an outside chance of winning.
But India did the unthinkable and it was Kapil Dev's catch to dismiss Vivian Richards was the turning point of the low-scoring match played at the iconic Lords. From that day, the likes of Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, Roger Binny, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, late Yashpal Sharma, Kirti Azad, Sandeep Patil, Syed Kirami, Kris Srikkanth, Balwinder Singh Sandhu became heroes for budding cricketers including legendary Sachin Tendulkar and from there on India never looked back.