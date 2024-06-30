3 Lucky Saturdays - June 25, 1983, April 2, 2011, June 29, 2024 When India Won World Cups

Hyderabad: Saturday seems to be a lucky day for Indian Cricket as three of their wins out of 5 in International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments have come on that day.

India defeated South Africa by 7 runs to lift the T20 World Cup for the second time after winning the inaugural edition way back in 2007. Following the win, star batter Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma announced retirements from the shortest format of the game.

India led by charismatic Kapil Dev won the first World Cup in 1983 on June 25 and that day was a Saturday. India were underdogs going into the tournament and nobody even gave them an outside chance of winning.

But India did the unthinkable and it was Kapil Dev's catch to dismiss Vivian Richards was the turning point of the low-scoring match played at the iconic Lords. From that day, the likes of Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, Roger Binny, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, late Yashpal Sharma, Kirti Azad, Sandeep Patil, Syed Kirami, Kris Srikkanth, Balwinder Singh Sandhu became heroes for budding cricketers including legendary Sachin Tendulkar and from there on India never looked back.

Cut to April 2, 2011, again a Saturday, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side were the firm favourites to lift the Trophy. And they did it in style after Dhoni dispatched Nuwan Kulasekara's ball into the stands as the Men in Blue lifted the ODI World Cup for the second time. They beat Sri Lanka in the summit clash and after that celebrations erupted in the entire country.

India scripted history on June 29, 2024, by winning the T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa by 7 runs in an edge-of-a-seat thriller. It was once again a Saturday. Till 15 overs of the South African innings, it was anybody's game but the Indian bowlers made a stunning comeback and snatched the game away from the Proteas.

The other two ICC Trophy wins came on September 24, 2007, when India lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup and it was a Monday while the other win - the Champions Trophy 2013 came on June 23, 2013, and it was Thursday.

Courtesy of the win in Barbados, India lifted an ICC Trophy after 11 years and the entire country erupted in joy.