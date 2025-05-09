3 Cricket Matches Which Were Abandoned Midway

The growing tensions between the two nations have escalated into a war in the aftermath of the Pahalgam Terror Attack. As a result, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday suspended the IPL 2025 after the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was forfeited midway. After Thursday, Pakistan continue to attack India on Friday as well.

The Punjab side was 122 for 1 in 10.1 overs when the lights went out which at first was attributed to floodlight failure. But later the teams and the spectators were evacuated from the stadium for their security. Prabhsimran Singh was batting at 50 off 28 balls while his opening partner Priyansh Arya made 70 off 34 balls before getting dismissed by pacer T Natarajan before proceedings came to a halt.

Henceforth, we are going back into the history books and bringing such instances when the cricket matches were abandoned or called off due to political or border tensions.

India-Pak ODI was stopped following Indira Gandhi’s killing:

India and Pakistan were playing an ODI on October 31, 1984, in Pakistan's Sialkot, which was called off midway following Indira Gandhi's assassination. India had made 210/3 in their 40 overs, when the city's Deputy Commissioner announced that Pakistan President General Zia-ul-Haq had ordered the match be cancelled. Reportedly, Dilip Vengsarkar and Ravi Shastri broke down upon hearing the news.

India batted first in the 40-over contest, and posted a decent 210 for 3. Dilip Vengsarkar played a standout knock, making an unbeaten 94 from 102 balls. Vengsarkar was well supported by fellow Mumbaikar Sandeep Patil, who contributed 59 from 83 balls.

• Australians terrorised by attacks of the crowds:

Australia's tour of the West Indies was abandoned on 3 May 1978 due to crowd trouble. The West Indies dominated the first two Tests of the five-match Test series. By the end of the second Test, relations between the West Indies players and the board had deteriorated. The West Indies players withdrew from the third Test in Guyana, and the second-string West Indies team performed poorly. The West Indies team lost the Guyana Test by three wickets, but won the fourth Test in Port of Spain by 198 runs.

Australia dominated the fifth Test in Jamaica. The West Indies looked certain to lose, with the scoreboard at 88 for five, with only Alvin Kallicharan surviving the Australian onslaught, scoring 126 runs. At 258 for eight, umpire Malcolm Vanburn dismissed Holder off a Higgs delivery. But the crowd was furious at Holder's dismissal.

As the wicket was celebrated, the spectators threw stones and all sorts of objects - bottles, even chairs - at the Australians. Some fans even carried guns into the stands. Netting was strung across the ground from the grandstands to the fences to prevent mob attacks. Play could not continue on the fifth day as the pitch was littered with empty bottles, debris and stones. An attempt to continue play the next day failed when umpire Gossain refused to control play. The West Indies won the series 3–1.



• The cricket hooligans who ruined a Test match:

It was the third Test in Ashes between England and Australia at Headingley in August 1975. The match was evenly poised going into the final day: England had made 288 (David Steele 73, John Edrich 62, Tony Greig 51, Gary Gilmour 6-85) and 291 (Steele 92, Greig 49). Australia were bowled out for 135 (Phil Edmonds 5-28 on debut), raising hopes that England would level the series at 1-1.

Needing 425 to win, Australia had reached 220 for 3 by the end of the fourth day. But when the players arrived next morning they discovered that part of the pitch had been dug up, and oil had also been poured on it. The perpetrators were campaigning for the release of George Davis, a small-time criminal who had recently been convicted and imprisoned.

The match was abandoned (it then rained for much of the day, so it would probably have been a draw anyway). The main sufferer was Australia's opener Rick McCosker, who was stranded on 95 not out. At the time he had not scored a Test century -but he put that right with 127 in the next Test, at the Oval.