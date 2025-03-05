2025 Champions Trophy: New Zealand To Lock Horns With India In Final; Beat South Africa In Semi-Final

Lahore: After posting a record-breaking total in Champions Trophy history, New Zealand restricted South Africa to 312/9 runs to seal their spot in the tournament's summit clash. New Zealand will take on the only unbeaten side in the tournament, India, in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, to be held at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

A blazing unbeaten ton by southpaw David Miller went in vain for South Africa, who are unable to shed the 'Chokers' tag. This is the third time that New Zealand will play in the Champions Trophy final. The previous two occasions were in 2000 and 2009. This will also mark the second instance when India and New Zealand will square off against each other in the title clash. In 2000, New Zealand emerged victorious and lifted the Cup.

Southpaw opener Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson's century powered New Zealand to 362/6 on the board in their fifty overs. Their bowlers produced a collective effort in the second innings to beat South Africa by 50 runs in the second semi-final here on Wednesday, March 5.

363 was always going to be a steep ask for the Proteas. After losing Ryan Rickelton quite early on, skipper Temba Bavuma and Rassie Van der Dussen steadied the ship somewhat, but the former scored at a slow rate. The pressure kept building on the batters and as a result, they kept giving up their wickets on regular intervals. The Proteas were going strong at 161/2 in 26.5 overs at a run rate of 6, but then they slipped down to 218/8, losing 6 wickets inside 57 runs.

Santner exploited the good purchase off the surface and broke the back of the run-chase with a 3-fer. Bracewell, Rachin and Phillips also got the ball to grip and took the game away from the opposition by taking further wickets. Miller played an outstanding knock and struck a century, but the game was already done and dusted.

Earlier in the match, after losing Will Young early, New Zealand’s batting duo of Ravindra and Williamson put together 164 runs for the second wicket, setting a formidable foundation for the over 350 run total. Ravindra, with 108 off 101 balls, and Williamson, with 102 off 94 balls, took the South African attack to task.

Ravindra became the first New Zealander to score two hundreds in a single Champions Trophy edition. The Kiwis scored 112 runs in the last 10 overs to finish at 362. Daryl Mitchell (49 off 37), Glenn Phillips (49 not out off 27), and Michael Bracewell (16 off 12) contributed to a strong finish as South African bowlers struggled.