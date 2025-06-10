ETV Bharat / sports

Teen Canadian Swimmer Makes History, Breaks 200m Individual Medley World Record

The triple Olympic Champion shattered the second world record in the last three days by clocking a timing of 2:05.70 in 200m Medley.

canadian swimming trials 200m individual medley
Summer McIntosh Makes World Record Down In 200m Medley (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 10, 2025 at 12:56 PM IST

Updated : June 10, 2025 at 1:03 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Summer McIntosh continues to be outshining everyone with her performance in the 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials for the World Championships in Singapore in July and August. She has taken down another world record while taking part in the 200m Medley on Monday in Victoria. She broke her second world record in the first three days of the meet, shattering Katinka Hosszu’s record of 2:06.12 set at the 2015 World Championships. Summer clocked a timing of 2:05.70.

Also, she became the female to swim the event under 2:06.

"It's awesome and 200m IM I think is my main race out of my top five, six races where I really have to execute perfectly,” McIntosh said after the conclusion of the race.

“There's no room for mistakes and it's kind of a sprint event for me. Overall, I’m really happy with that and it gives me a lot of confidence heading into Singapore.”

Her timing in the backstroke leg (30.80), set the momentum for her as it was a second faster than the Canadian record of 2:06.56 she set last year.

The previous night, McIntosh registered the third fastest time in the 800m clocking 8:05.07. She will swim the 200m butterfly on Tuesday.

She also owns the second fastest time in the history of 200m butterfly (2:03.03) , behind world record 2:01.81 owned by China’s Liu Zige.

For the World Championships this season, McIntosh plans to swim in five individual events . Thus, she will have a chance to equal the unique feat of winning five individual gold medals at a single world championships (2007). He replaced the feat in the 2008 Olympics and won three golds in relays as well to take the total individual tally to eight.

Hyderabad: Summer McIntosh continues to be outshining everyone with her performance in the 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials for the World Championships in Singapore in July and August. She has taken down another world record while taking part in the 200m Medley on Monday in Victoria. She broke her second world record in the first three days of the meet, shattering Katinka Hosszu’s record of 2:06.12 set at the 2015 World Championships. Summer clocked a timing of 2:05.70.

Also, she became the female to swim the event under 2:06.

"It's awesome and 200m IM I think is my main race out of my top five, six races where I really have to execute perfectly,” McIntosh said after the conclusion of the race.

“There's no room for mistakes and it's kind of a sprint event for me. Overall, I’m really happy with that and it gives me a lot of confidence heading into Singapore.”

Her timing in the backstroke leg (30.80), set the momentum for her as it was a second faster than the Canadian record of 2:06.56 she set last year.

The previous night, McIntosh registered the third fastest time in the 800m clocking 8:05.07. She will swim the 200m butterfly on Tuesday.

She also owns the second fastest time in the history of 200m butterfly (2:03.03) , behind world record 2:01.81 owned by China’s Liu Zige.

For the World Championships this season, McIntosh plans to swim in five individual events . Thus, she will have a chance to equal the unique feat of winning five individual gold medals at a single world championships (2007). He replaced the feat in the 2008 Olympics and won three golds in relays as well to take the total individual tally to eight.

Last Updated : June 10, 2025 at 1:03 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUMMER MCINTOSHCANADA SWIMMING TRIALSSWIMMING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS200M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.