Teen Canadian Swimmer Makes History, Breaks 200m Individual Medley World Record

Hyderabad: Summer McIntosh continues to be outshining everyone with her performance in the 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials for the World Championships in Singapore in July and August. She has taken down another world record while taking part in the 200m Medley on Monday in Victoria. She broke her second world record in the first three days of the meet, shattering Katinka Hosszu’s record of 2:06.12 set at the 2015 World Championships. Summer clocked a timing of 2:05.70.

Also, she became the female to swim the event under 2:06.

"It's awesome and 200m IM I think is my main race out of my top five, six races where I really have to execute perfectly,” McIntosh said after the conclusion of the race.

“There's no room for mistakes and it's kind of a sprint event for me. Overall, I’m really happy with that and it gives me a lot of confidence heading into Singapore.”

Her timing in the backstroke leg (30.80), set the momentum for her as it was a second faster than the Canadian record of 2:06.56 she set last year.

The previous night, McIntosh registered the third fastest time in the 800m clocking 8:05.07. She will swim the 200m butterfly on Tuesday.

She also owns the second fastest time in the history of 200m butterfly (2:03.03) , behind world record 2:01.81 owned by China’s Liu Zige.

For the World Championships this season, McIntosh plans to swim in five individual events . Thus, she will have a chance to equal the unique feat of winning five individual gold medals at a single world championships (2007). He replaced the feat in the 2008 Olympics and won three golds in relays as well to take the total individual tally to eight.