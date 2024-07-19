Karnal (Haryana): International boxer Nishant Dev from Karnal, Haryana has secured a quota for the Paris Olympics. Nishant has given the credit of his success to his father Pawan Dev. Nishant learned his boxing lessons from home only. His father Pawan Dev is now filled with pride and hope. He has given his heartfelt wishes for his son Nishant for the quadrennial event.

2024 Paris Olympics: Nishant Dev's Parents Hope An Olympic Medal From Boxer (ETV Bharat)

Nishant will compete in the 71 Kg category at the Paris Games.

Nishant's Achievement

In 2019, Nishant won the silver medal in the National Boxing Championship. In 2019, he brought laurels to Karnal by winning the gold medal in the Khelo India Youth Games. In 2021, Nishant won the gold medal in the National Boxing Championship following which he was selected for the World Boxing Championship. In 2021, he first made a distinct identity for himself by reaching the quarter-finals in the Elite World Boxing Championship held in Serbia. After that, in 2023, he won the bronze medal in the World Boxing Championship held in Uzbekistan.

Hopes of Gold from father

Pawan Dev told ETV Bharat, "His dedication, determination and indomitable spirit have been inspiring. I have faith in his abilities. I am confident that he will win the gold medal. He said that Nishant's first match will be on July 28. He has defeated the players he faced both times during the Olympic qualification."

Nishant's Mother Was Athlete

Nishant's mother Priyanka Dev has also been an athlete herself. She said that she wants her son to win gold. "Nishant has worked hard for it. I am confident that Nishant will definitely win the gold medal," quipped Priyanka.