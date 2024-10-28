How Much Money Will Ballon D'or 2024 Award Winner Get?

Hyderabad: The Ballon d'Or award ceremony 2024 will be held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday, October 28, 2024. This is the first time that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have not been included in the nominees list in the last 20 years. Brazil's Vinicius is considered as the favourite to clinch the award for the best male footballer of the year, while Spain's Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas, aspire to be chosen as the best female players.

France Football magazine's final list did not produce an overwhelming favourite, since Vini, with his 26 goals and 12 assists scored last season in which he won the Champions League and La Liga with Real Madrid. Other names in the conversation are Dani Carvajal, for being a Euro, Champions League and La Liga champion, as well as the recently retired Toni Kroos. Other possible candidates are Phil Foden and Spain's rising sensation Lamine Yamal.

Does the Ballon d'Or winner receive a cash prize?

The Ballon d'Or winners can take pride in winning the award but that does not grant a direct payment for the award. However, it does have a value that can come as an indirect compensation. According to the portal Sport Bible, some players have a bonus in their contract from their teams or sponsors if they win the Ballon d'Or. However, Ballon d’Or winners are officially granted a lifetime pass to all upcoming award shows.

How much does it cost to manufacture the Ballon d'Or?

The Ballon d'Or award costs around $13,800 (around ₹11.60 Lakhs), although it takes six months and approximately 100 hours of work to make it. The last touch is given the same night of the delivery, when a goldsmith engraves the winner's name before handing it over.