Argentina Clinch Copa America Title For Record 16th Time And 2nd In Row, Beat Colombia By 1-0 In Extra Time

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jul 15, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

Lautaro Martinez's 112th-minute goal in extra time helped Lionel Messi's Argentina to lift their record 16th Copa America trophy after the regulation time resulted in a draw on Monday. The Messi-led side now has won three international titles in a row including Copa America 2024 & 2021, and FIFA World Cup 2022.

Lautaro Martinez's 112th-minute goal in extra time helped Lionel Messi's Argentina to lift their record 16th Copa America trophy after the regulation time resulted in a draw on Monday. The Messi-led side now has won three international titles in a row including Copa America 2024 & 2021, and FIFA World Cup 2022.
Players of Argentina celebrate with the trophy after defeating Colombia in the Copa America final (AP)

Miami Gardens (USA): Lautaro Martinez's 112th minute goal in extra time helped Lionel Messi's Argentina to lift their record 16th Copa America trophy after regulation time resulted in a draw on Monday.

With this victory, Argentina also ended Colombia's 28-game unbeaten streak dating to a February 2022 loss to the Albiceleste. The win was special for Argentina as they lost their best player and captain Lionel Messi early in the summit clash due to an apparent leg injury.

Messi sustained a non-contact leg injury while running and falling in the 64th minute near Colombia's goal post in search of an opener. He covered his face with hands when he sat on the bench watching his side play. Martínez, who scored the only goal of the final that propelled Argentina to its record 16th Copa title, ran towards the AC Milan striker to hug.

In a match that started 1 hour, 20 minutes late because of crowd Chaos at Hard Rock Stadium, Argentina won its third straight major title following the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup and matched Spain, which won the 2008 and 2012 European Championships around the 2010 World Cup.

Martínez entered in the 97th minute and scored from Giovani Lo Celso perfect through pass. Just inside the penalty area, to Martínez sent a right-foot shot through the upraised arms of sliding goalkeeper Camilo Vargas for his 29th international goal, his tournament-high fifth.

