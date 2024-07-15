ETV Bharat / sports

Argentina Clinch Copa America Title For Record 16th Time And 2nd In Row, Beat Colombia By 1-0 In Extra Time

Players of Argentina celebrate with the trophy after defeating Colombia in the Copa America final ( AP )

Miami Gardens (USA): Lautaro Martinez's 112th minute goal in extra time helped Lionel Messi's Argentina to lift their record 16th Copa America trophy after regulation time resulted in a draw on Monday.

With this victory, Argentina also ended Colombia's 28-game unbeaten streak dating to a February 2022 loss to the Albiceleste. The win was special for Argentina as they lost their best player and captain Lionel Messi early in the summit clash due to an apparent leg injury.

Messi sustained a non-contact leg injury while running and falling in the 64th minute near Colombia's goal post in search of an opener. He covered his face with hands when he sat on the bench watching his side play. Martínez, who scored the only goal of the final that propelled Argentina to its record 16th Copa title, ran towards the AC Milan striker to hug.