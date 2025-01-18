1964 Ballon d'Or Winner & Manchester United's 3rd Highest Goal Scorer Denis Law Dies At 84

Hyderabad: Manchester United legend and Ballon d'Or winner Denis Law has passed away at the age of 84, the Premier League club announced on Friday, January 18. Law had revealed in 2021 that he was battling with Alzheimer's and vascular dementia.

Law, who started his career with Huddersfield Town, made a name for himself at United. The Scottish legend served Manchester United for a whopping 11 years and won the league titles in 1965 and 1967 and the European Cup in 1968.

Law has the third most goals to his name for the United after Wayne Rooney (253) and Sir Bobby Charlton (245). He has amassed 237 goals for the club in 404 appearances. Along with Charlton and George Best, Law formed one of the most dangerous footballing partnerships of all time, which was fondly dubbed as the 'holy trinity' by the Manchester United fans. Law is the only player who hails from Scotland to bag the Ballon d'Or and the European Player Of The Year awards.

Law's family stated United announced the demise of the legend on Friday. "It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away. He fought a tough battle but finally, he is now at peace," a family statement shared by United said.

"We would like to thank everyone who contributed to his wellbeing and care, past and much more recently. "We know how much people supported and loved him and that love was always appreciated and made a difference. Thank you."

United would also release a statement of their own, saying that everyone at the club are mourning the loss of one of the club's greatest footballers of all time.

"Everyone at Manchester United is mourning the loss of Denis Law, the King of the Stretford End, who has passed away, aged 84," United added in a statement.

"He will always be celebrated as one of the club's greatest and most beloved players. The ultimate goal-scorer, his flair, spirit and love for the game made him the hero of a generation," the statement further reads.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Denis' family and many friends. His memory will live on forever more."