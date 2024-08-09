ETV Bharat / sports

1928 To 2024; Indian Hockey Team’s Glorious Journey Of 13 Medals In History Of Olympics

Paris (France): The Indian hockey team won bronze in the Paris 2024 Olympics replicating their feat from the previous edition. The team has been consistent in the recnet years and that has reflected in their performances in the recent years. But, there was an era when the Indian hockey team was a powerhouse and used to dominate the world hockey.

India won its 13th medal in hockey on Thursday and it added one more to their medal tally in the sport. India have eight gold medals, one silver and four bronze medals on their name. As the hockey team won a bronze in the Paris Game, we look at the team’s journey in each edition.

Amsterdam 1928: Indian hockey team won their first gold medal in the 1928 beating the Netherlands by 3-0. The team dominated the dutch side throughout the match to emerge triumphant.

Los Angeles 1932: In the edition held in the USA, the Indian team continued their domination winning the gold. Interestingly, only three teams, India, USA and Japan participated in the hockey due to effects of the Great Depression and the costs to travle to United States. India thrashed USA by 24-1 in the final and won second gold in a row.

Berlin 1936: The Dhyan Chand-led hockey team completed hattrick of gold medals in this edition beating Germany by 8-1 in front of their home crowd in the final to finish at the top of the podium.

London 1948: When the Indian team traveled to United Kingdom, they assured Independent India’s first medal at the Olymopics beating Great Britain by 4-0 in the final.

Helsinki 1952: Indian hockey team was an unstoppable force at the time and they proved it by winning their fifth gold in the Olympics. They beat Netherlands by 6-1 in the final.

Melbourne 1956: This time, India were up against Pakistan and it was thrilling finale where the former beat the latter by 1-0.