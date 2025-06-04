ETV Bharat / sports

Kohli Breaks Into Tears After RCB Wins Maiden IPL Title

Ahmedabad: He waited for 18 years. He is the only player in the history of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), and his wait finally ended on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. When it became clear that RCB would clinch their maiden IPL Trophy, Virat Kohli, the backbone of RCB, was in tears.

He hugged his former teammate and South African legend AB de Villiers, who came to the ground after RCB won the final against Punjab Kings by six runs. Speaking to official broadcasters, Virat's emotions, whose wife, actress Anushka Sharma, was cheering for him from the stands, were palpable.

"I never thought this day would come. It is an amazing feeling. I have moments when I thought otherwise. My heart is with Bangalore," Kohli said.

"This win is for the fans! I have given this team my youth, my prime and my experience. It means so much to me. Having given every ounce to this, finally winning the IPL... it's a great feeling," added Kohli, who opens the batting for RCB.