17-Year-Old Ayush Mhatre Creates World Record, Becomes Youngest Player To Hit 150 In List A Cricket

Ahmedabad: The 17-year-old cricketing prodigy Mumbai's Ayush Mhatre created a new world record by becoming the youngest player to score 150+ runs in a List A match. This is also the fifth-highest score by an individual batter for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy history. Notably, this is Mhatre's debut season in List A cricket.

Mhatre achieved a significant achievement during the fifth round match of the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy clash between Mumbai and Nagaland at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

Ayush Mhatre smashed a quickfire 181 runs off just 117 balls against Nagaland. His innings were laced with 15 fours and a whopping 11 sixes. His marathon innings helped Mumbai to post 403/7 in their allotted 50 overs.

The 17-year-old Mhatre broke India southpaw opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's record, who accumulated 203 off just 154 balls including 17 fours and 12 sixes against Jharkhand in the 2019 Vijay Hazare Trophy when he was just 17 years old and 291 days old.