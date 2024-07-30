16-Year-Old Jiya Rai Becomes World’s Youngest And Fastest Para Swimmer To Cross English Channel

Audinghen (France): India’s 16-year-old para swimmer Jiya Rai, who is suffering with Autism Spectrum Disorder, has inked her name in history books, becoming the youngest and fastest para swimmer to cross the English Channel on Sunday and Monday. Jiya achieved the incredible landmark after completing the challenging swim from Abbot’s Cliff in England to France’s Pointe de la Courte-Dune in an impressive 17 hours and 25 minutes. En route her feat, she covered a distance of 34 kilometers.

Jiya’s records are officially listed in the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records. Additionally, she has earned medals in both national and state open-water sea swimming championships.

Jiya, the daughter of Madan Rai, an MC-at-Arms serving in Mumbai, received honour from the Western Naval Command (WNC) for her stupendous achievement.

"All personnel of WNC convey their heartiest congratulations to Jiya Rai for becoming the world's youngest and fastest female para swimmer to successfully swim solo across the English Channel," the Western Naval Command (IN_WNC) wrote on X.

"Jiya, a 16 years old girl with Autism Spectrum disorder, is the daughter of Madan Rai, MC-at-Arms, serving at Mumbai. She has many inspiring achievements to her credit, including swimming across the Palk Bay earlier," the WNC added.

Despite all her disabilities, Jiya is on the appreciable quest to become the world's youngest para swimmer to complete seven oceans. Autism Spectrum Disorder is a neurological and developmental condition which has an impact on how people interact with others, communicate, learn and behave.

In December 2022, the 16-year-old girl swam 1,100 kms in the six-member relay team competition as she covered the distance between Mumbai to Goa and back to Vasai Fort. She completed the prolonged journey in mere 11 days, 22 hours and 13 minutes. This achievement is more special because of the simple reason that she was the youngest and the sole female participant of the team.

Meanwhile, the teenage prodigy swam 29 kilometers from Palk Strait from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanuskodi, the last Indian town in the south to add another feather in her cap in March 2022. Her astounding effort saw her covering the distance in a record-breaking 13 hours and 10 minutes, making her the youngest and fastest female swimmer to complete this crossing.

In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recognised Jiya’s amazing achievements during his ‘Mann ki Baat’ episode.