15 Jammu & Kashmir Players Set For 2025 IPL Auction

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In the IPL 2025 auction, 15 players from Jammu and Kashmir will be eyeing for buyers. Last year's auction saw nine J&K players going under auction but only two — Abid Mushtaq and Rasikh Salam Dar — managing to secure contracts.

The Auction, scheduled for November 24-25 in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), will feature 574 players vying for a spot in an IPL franchise. Umran Malik and Abdul Samad are set to steal limelight for J&K, but several emerging talents are hoping to make their mark too. Both Umran and Samad have previously represented SunRisers Hyderabad. Umran has also donned national colours.

Last year, Abid Mushtaq earned a contract from Rajasthan Royals while Rasikh Salam was picked by Delhi Capitals. Both secured contracts for their base price of Rs 20 lakh. This year, Umran Malik is up for grabs. He is entering the auction with his base price of Rs 75 lakh—the highest among the J&K players. His teammate Abdul Samad, base priced at Rs 30 lakh, is eyeing buyers with his explosive batting and bowling capability.

While Rasikh Salam, who has represented Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the previous editions, is entering the auction with a modest base price of Rs 30-lakh. He has recently shown his consistency while playing for India A. Among the uncapped players, Mujtaba Yousuf,a seasoned IPL net bowler, is hopeful to go beyond the net in the league.

This year players from J&K include six all-rounders, seven bowlers, and two specialist batsmen. The all-rounders, based at Rs 30 lakh each, include Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Nasir Lone, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Auqib Nabi Dar, and Abid Mushtaq. Specialist batsmen Shubham Khajuria and Musaif Ajaz are also priced at Rs 30 lakh. The bowlers' list features Umaran Malik, Rasikh Salam, Atif Mushtaq, Mujtaba Yousuf, Avinash Singh, Kunal Singh Chibb, and Murugan Ashwin. Ashwin who has played for teams like Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings is also representing J&K this year.

"Ashwin is our guest player. He will be playing limited-overs cricket and the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for J&K. In the IPL auction, he will be representing our association," a JKCA official said.

The official further said: "The surge in representation from Jammu and Kashmir is a testament to the region's improving cricketing infrastructure. Better coaching, enhanced facilities and support from the association have created favourable conditions for the local talent. We are proud to see our players make it to the IPL auction. It's the result of years of effort from players, coaches, and the association."