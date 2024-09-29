ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: 12 Venues Announced For Event; New Jersey To Host Title Decider

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 49 minutes ago

The Club World Cup 2025 will feature the title winners from each of FIFA’s continental federations and the 12 hosting venues for the tournament are announced. The final of the tournament will be played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025
File Photo: Manchester City (AFP)

Hyderabad: The dates for the FIFA Club World Cup are out and 12 venues are announced for the tournament. FIFA president Gianni Infantino made the announcement on Saturday and revealed that the final will be hosted by MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The first edition since the participant teams have been expanded to 32 will commence from June 15 and will conclude on July 13. A total of 12 venues are announced for the tournament which includes a couple of them on the west coast - the Rose Bowl in Pasadena near Los Angeles and Lumen Field in Seattle.

The other venues to host games are - Hard Rock Stadium (Miami), Camping World Stadium (Orlando), Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando), GEODIS Park (Nashville), Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte), TQL Stadium (Cincinnati), Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) and Audi Field (Washington, D.C.).

30 of the 32 places are already secured by the teams through the qualification process and the draw for the competition will be held in December.

Three giants in European football - Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are among the teams who have qualified for the tournament. Also, Argentina's River Plate, Boca Juniors and Brazil’s Flamengo are among the six South American teams.

"This new FIFA competition is the only true example in worldwide club football of real solidarity and inclusivity, allowing the best clubs from Africa, Asia, Central and North America and Oceania to play the powerhouses of Europe and South America in an incredible new World Cup which will impact enormously the growth of club football and talent globally," Infantino shared his views on competition.

FIFA also announced a four-year partnership with the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, New York.

