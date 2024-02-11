107-Year-Old Grandmother of Haryana Excels in National Master Athletics Championship

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana): The 'flying grandmother' of Haryana's Charkhi Dadri may have turned 107 years old, but her passion is increasing day by day. Rambai is an inspiration to youths. She is obsessed with victory that she hasn't lost.

107-year-old Rambai is a resident of the Kadma village of Charkhi Dadri district in Haryana. She clinched two gold medals in the National Master Athletics Championship, which is being held in Hyderabad.

Rambai has proved that age is no bar. Her 65-year-old daughter Santra Devi also won three medals in different events at the National Master Athletics Championship.

Rambai also achieved success in the national competition held in Alwar in Rajasthan on February 6 and 7 and after this she reached Hyderabad. The fifth National Masters Athletics Championship is being organized in Hyderabad from February 8-11, in which players from across the country are participating.

In this competition, Rambai represented Haryana in the age group - above 105 years and won two gold medals - one in discus throw and another in shot-put.

Santra Devi, younger daughter of Rambai, won the silver medal in 1,500 meter race, while she won bronze medal in shot put and silver medal in five- kilometer walk.

Rambai's grand-daughter Sharmila Sangwan will also take part in the competition. An elated Rambai said she wants to go abroad and win a gold medal for the country and she has started started preparations for making a passport.

Senior NCP leader and former Union Minister Praful Pate praised Rambai for her stupendous achievement. "Age is just a number when it comes to passion and determination! Rambai, a 107-year-old athlete from Kadama village, Haryana, proves that dreams have no expiry date. Her two gold medals at the National Masters Athletics Championship in Hyderabad are a testament to her unwavering spirit and dedication. Let her story ignite the fire within us and remind us that it's never too late to chase our dreams," Praful Patel said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.