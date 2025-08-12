ETV Bharat / sports

10-Year-Old Bodhana Sivanandan Sets Historic Chess Record By Beating 60-Year-Old Grandmaster

Hyderabad: Indo-British chess prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan created history by becoming the youngest female chess player ever to register a win against a grandmaster. The 10-year-old pulled off a stunning win against 60-year-old Grandmaster Peter Wells in the last round of the 2025 British Chess Championships in Liverpool.

With her victory at 10 years, five months and three days, she beat the previous record held by American Carissa Yip (10 years, 11 months and 20 days) from 2019. The upset soon made the waves in the sporting world as Bodhana’s win came despite odds stacked against her.

Bodhana picked up the sport during the lockdown at the tender age of five. One of her father’s friends was thinking of throwing away the chess set while clearing out the garage. Tamil-Nadu-born Siva brought it home, intending to donate the set to charity.

Chess pieces like the king and the knight drew her attention towards the game. She also started watching YouTube videos and began playing against strangers online to further study the game and develop an interest in it.