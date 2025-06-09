ETV Bharat / sports

10-Year-Old Atiqa Mir Becomes First Indian To Secure Top-10 Finish At Rotax Euro Trophy

The 10-year-old Atiqa Mir becomes first Indian to secure top-10 finish at Rotax Euro Trophy, major international karting series, on Monday.

The 10-year-old Atiqa Mir becomes first Indian to secure top-10 finish at Rotax Euro Trophy, major international karting series, on Monday.
Atiqa Mir driving kart (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 9, 2025 at 3:23 PM IST

2 Min Read

Trinec: Atiqa Mir, the 10-year-old Indian racing sensation, added another first to her name by securing a creditable top-10 finish in the Rotax Euro Trophy, a major international karting series.

The Akcel GP-backed driver Atiqa Mir finished ninth in the Rotax Euro Trophy Round 2 staged at Steel Ring Circuit over the weekend.

Atiqa, the first Indian to get financial and technical support from Formula 1, had a strong qualifying, finishing seventh in her group. She had a misfortune of having two bumper penalties but despite that, she finished in 10th place after thee heats.

In the pre-finals on Sunday, the heavens opened up and with no prior experience of driving in the wet on this track, Atiqa showed her exceptional natural talent and fought hard with the best drivers in the world.

She qualified for the finals and was 10th on the grid. The finals were held in even more treacherous wet conditions and Atiqa was in top form again. After dropping four places at the start, she fought back to finish ninth.

Atiqa ended as the highest placed Indian and Asian in the highly-competitive field.

Reflecting on the weekend, Atiqa said: "That was an amazing weekend, I learnt so much driving with the best drivers in the world. I had very good pace in the dry and my progress in the wet was good.

"The team and my mechanic Adam did a really good job this week and I’m thankful to them, my parents and all the people back home."

The Rotax Euro Trophy (often called RMCET) is a major international karting championship for drivers who race using Rotax MAX engines, which are some of the most popular kart engines globally.

Among Formula 1 drivers who have raced in this series in their formative years include reigning world champion Max Verstappen, George Russell, Lando Norris ad current championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Trinec: Atiqa Mir, the 10-year-old Indian racing sensation, added another first to her name by securing a creditable top-10 finish in the Rotax Euro Trophy, a major international karting series.

The Akcel GP-backed driver Atiqa Mir finished ninth in the Rotax Euro Trophy Round 2 staged at Steel Ring Circuit over the weekend.

Atiqa, the first Indian to get financial and technical support from Formula 1, had a strong qualifying, finishing seventh in her group. She had a misfortune of having two bumper penalties but despite that, she finished in 10th place after thee heats.

In the pre-finals on Sunday, the heavens opened up and with no prior experience of driving in the wet on this track, Atiqa showed her exceptional natural talent and fought hard with the best drivers in the world.

She qualified for the finals and was 10th on the grid. The finals were held in even more treacherous wet conditions and Atiqa was in top form again. After dropping four places at the start, she fought back to finish ninth.

Atiqa ended as the highest placed Indian and Asian in the highly-competitive field.

Reflecting on the weekend, Atiqa said: "That was an amazing weekend, I learnt so much driving with the best drivers in the world. I had very good pace in the dry and my progress in the wet was good.

"The team and my mechanic Adam did a really good job this week and I’m thankful to them, my parents and all the people back home."

The Rotax Euro Trophy (often called RMCET) is a major international karting championship for drivers who race using Rotax MAX engines, which are some of the most popular kart engines globally.

Among Formula 1 drivers who have raced in this series in their formative years include reigning world champion Max Verstappen, George Russell, Lando Norris ad current championship leader Oscar Piastri.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROTAX EURO TROPHY 2025ATIQA MIRROTAX EURO TROPHY PRICEROTAX EURO TROPHY 2025 RESULTSATIQA MIR INDIAN ROTAX EURO TROPHY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.