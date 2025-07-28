10 Records Of Pele That Even Messi And Ronaldo Have Been Unable To Reach

Hyderabad: Brazil’s Pelé is one of the legendary footballers across the globe. He was one of the greatest footballers during his playing days, and he completed feats which even Messi and Ronaldo haven’t been able to reach. Many of the records scripted by the former Brazilian star are still unbroken to date, and none of the current footballers have been able to go past them.

Youngest player to win the FIFA World Cup

Pele reached the milestone in 1958, as he won the FIFA World Cup with Brazil at the age of 17 years and 249 days. He played a key role in the team’s campaign, scoring six goals for them. Brazil beat Sweden 5-2 in the final to lift the title.

The only player to win three FIFA World Cups

Pele is the sole footballer in history to win three World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970. Many great players like Cafu or Bellini of Brazil have two titles. Thus, winning three World Cups is an achievement which is unmatched in the footballing world.

Pele has won World Cup three times (AFP)

Youngest player to score in a World Cup final

Pele was aged just 17 years and 249 days old when Brazil beat Sweden by 5-2 in the final of the 1958 World Cup. He scored two goals in the match, becoming the youngest footballer to score in a World Cup final.

Youngest player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup match

Pele scored a hat-trick against France in the 1958 World Cup semi-final at the age of 17 years and 244 days, becoming the youngest player to do so in a World Cup match.

Most career goals (all competitions combined)

Pelé scored a total of 1,279 goals according to the Guinness Book of World Records. His goal tally includes official matches, friendlies and tour matches. Although some of these matches were not counted as official, this is the highest number of goals scored by a player in football history.

Only player to score twice in a World Cup final

Pele scored two goals in the 1958 final against Sweden, an incredible feat for a 17-year-old. To this day, no other player has scored two goals in a World Cup final. Pele's stunning performance that day helped Brazil win their first World Cup title.

Former Brazilian soccer star, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé (L), plays the ball during a friendly soccer match (AFP)

One of five players to score in four different World Cups

Pele scored goals in four different World Cups: 1958, 1962, 1966, and 1970, making him one of only five players in football history to achieve this feat. Uwe Seeler, Miroslav Klose, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Most assists in World Cup history (final matches)

Pelé had 10 assists in the World Cup finals (excluding qualification matches), the most by any player in World Cup finals history. Pelé is the only player to have provided three assists in a World Cup final, having provided one in 1958 and two in 1970.