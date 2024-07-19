10 K9s From India Among Security Squad For Paris Olympic

New Delhi: As many as ten K9s from India will provide security at the Paris Olympics which is scheduled to start from July 26 to August 11. Led by Dr Manjur Ahmed, 2IC (Vet) ITBP, the K9s contingent from Indo Tibetan Border Police, Central Police Reserve Force, Sashastra Seema Bal, AR, and National Security Guard flew to Paris on July 11.

"In response to a request from the French Government, the Indian Government has deployed a contingent of K9s to Paris to perform critical anti-sabotage duties. This request was made due to the impeccable reputation of the Indian Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), particularly the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) K9 unit, known for their flawless performance during the G20 summit and their collaboration with US Marines during President Barack Obama’s visit to India,” said a senior official from the ITBP.

Initially, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) conveyed the French request to the K9 Cell of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). “Following a meeting, it was decided that each CAPF would send two K9s with their handlers,” the official said.

Immediately after reaching Paris, the K9 team began anti-sabotage checks around the Eiffel Tower as part of the security preparations for the Paris Olympics. According to the official, the French authorities have requested Dr Manjur Ahmed to deploy the Indian K9 assets in highly sensitive areas to assist in sanitizing the surroundings.

"This marks the first time an Indian CAPF K9 contingent has been deployed in France for such sensitive security operations. ITBP headquarters has played an advisory role in this prestigious deployment, drawing on its extensive experience in United Nations missions. The K9 Assessment Board (KAB), led by the DIG (Vet) of ITBP, certified the fitness of all K9s and handlers for this mission,” the official added.

The duties are demanding with significant international implications, but the high-quality training of the CAPF K9s ensures they are well-prepared for the task in France, the official said. Along with all the 10 dogs, their handlers also went through rigorous training. The trainers have undergone basic formalisation with the French language.