The CIO Association Hyderabad Chapter conducted the National Technology Conclave on 17th Feb 2024, at Westin Hotel Hyderabad. This occasion was graced by Sri Mohan Reddy Garu, Founder, CMD & Board Member of Cyient and Sri M Srinivas Rao Garu, CEO T-Hub and Rami Reddy Puli President CIO Association Hyderabad Chapter

CIOKlub is the The largest Association of CIOs in India, run by the CIOs and for the CIOs with 17 Chapters and 1600+ members in India and abroad.

The President of the CIOKlub Hyderabad Chapter, Shri. Rami Reddy Garu and his team addressed the gathering of 100+ CIOs who are representing prestigious companies across India. Speaking about the contribution; Hyderabad has made towards the growth of Information Technology and also highlighted the Vision and role of CIOKlub in Knowledge sharing and Technological advancement in the state.

It was also explained as to how the Chapter contributed to the Continuous Professional Education of the CIOs in the areas of Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Technologies, IT & Cyber Security Strategy, ISO 27001 training etc. on one side and recreational activities through events like Family Event, Golf Club Event and through Marathons̤.

Sri Mohan Reddy Garu, Founder, CMD & Board Member of Cyient, in his keynote address, emphasized the role of CIOs in the IT industry, importance of Governance and keeping pace with the technology changes.

Sri MSR Garu explained the necessity of innovation and CIOs involving in T-Hub activities.

The vendor and partners have presented latest developments in the areas of AI, Cloud and Security. It was a productive and vibrant event.

