ETV Bharat / photos

Paris 2024 Pre-buildup In Pics

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 17, 2024, 5:21 PM IST

Paris 2024 Olympics
With the Paris Olympics set to kick off on July 26, we go through the events and how the preparation for the Olympics is going on in the French capital.

TAGGED:

EIFFEL TOWERPARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.