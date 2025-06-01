ETV Bharat / photos

Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri In 10 Stunning Photos From Winning Night

Opal Suchata Becomes Miss World 2025
Thailand's Opal Suchata was crowned Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad, Telangana. Overwhelmed with emotion, she described the moment as "surreal," marking Thailand's first-ever Miss World crown. The star-studded 72nd edition concluded with grace, elegance, and pride, as Opal captivated the audience with her poise and heartfelt 'Namaste.' (Photo: ANI)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : June 1, 2025 at 2:58 PM IST

1 Min Read

