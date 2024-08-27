From Manu Bhaker To Pushkar Singh Dhami: See How India Celebrated Krishna Janmashtami 2024

Devotees gather to offer prayers on Janmashtami at ISKCON temple in New Delhi. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav helps a child dressed as Lord Krishna to break the 'Dahi Handi'. An artist dressed as Lord Krishna plays flute during the 21st Janmashtami 'Govinda Ala Re Matki Phod' event. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami dances with devotees on Janmashtami at Gangolihat in Pithoragarh. Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple (Birla Mandir) illuminated with lights on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. An illuminated view of ISKCON temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami festival. in New Delhi on Monday.. Police personnel try to disperse the crowd after devotees in large numbers jostle at Iskcon temple on Janmashtami in Patna. An artist dressed as Lord Krishna plays flute during the 21st Janmashtami 'Govinda Ala Re Matki Phod' event. Olympic double medalist Manu Bhaker breaks the dahi handi during Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebration at Dwarka