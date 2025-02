Pilgrims throng Triveni Sangam on Mahashivratri as the 45-day Maha Kumbh inched towards closure, on Wednesday. The once in 12-year mega religious gathering began on January 13 with Paush Purnima. It witnessed grand processions of Naga Sadhus and three Amrit Snans, with over 65 crore devotees visiting. (PTI)