ETV Bharat / photos

In Frames: The Paris Olympics

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 22 hours ago

China's Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani compete in women's synchronised 3m springboard diving final.
Olympic athletes in Paris dried themselves off after Friday night's soggy but celebratory opening ceremony and got to business on Saturday. (AP)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PARIS OLYMPICSPARIS OLYMPICS PHOTOS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.