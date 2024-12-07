ETV Bharat / photos

In Frames: Opposition Insurgents Advance In Syria's Main Cities Including Aleppo

In a statement on Saturday, Syria's armed forces said that it is preparing for a counterattack to absorb the large attack on Aleppo and save lives.
In a statement on Saturday, Syria's armed forces said that it is preparing for a counterattack to absorb the large attack on Aleppo and save lives. (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 34 seconds ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SYRIA INSURGENCESYRIASYRIA WARSYRIA ATTACKSYRIA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.