Euro 2024: Turkey Creates History; Qualify For Quarter-finals For First Time After 16 Years

Turkey's Salih Ozcan. left. and Austria's Marko Arnautovic head the ball. Turkey's defence jumps to save the free kick going into the post. Turkey's Merih Demiral scores his side's opening goal. Austria's Michael Gregoritsch. left. scores his side's first goal. Turkey's Ismail Yuksek. left. receives the yellow card from referee Artur Soares Dias. right.. Turkey's goalkeeper Mert Gunok saves the ball during a round of sixteen match between Austria and Turkey. Turkey's players celebrate after a round of sixteen match against Austria. Turkey's Merih Demiral. top left. heads the ball to score his side's 2nd goal against Austria. Turkish players celebrate after a 2-1 win in a round of sixteen match against Austria. Turkey players celebrate after a 2-1 win in a round of sixteen match between Austria and Turkey. Turkish supporters celebrate after a round of sixteen match. Turkey's players celebrate after a round of sixteen match against Austria