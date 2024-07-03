ETV Bharat / photos

Euro 2024: Turkey Creates History; Qualify For Quarter-finals For First Time After 16 Years

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jul 3, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

Turkey's players celebrate after a round of sixteen match against Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany, Tuesday, July 2, 2024.
Turkey scripted history as the side defeated Austria 2-1 to progress to the quarter-finals of the European Championship for the first time in 16 years. (AP)

