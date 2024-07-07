ETV Bharat / photos

Euro 2024 | Netherlands vs Turkey; England vs Netherlands In Pics

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Euro 2024
In the Quarterfinals of the Euro 2024, the Netherlands beat Turkey by 2-1 while England beat Switzerland via a penalty shootout. (AP Photos)

TAGGED:

NED VS TURENG VS SUIEURO 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.