Portugal Entered Round Of 16 By Beating Slovenia Via Penalty Shootout

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Portugal vs Slovenia
In a thrilling game between Portugal and Slovenia, the former emerged triumphant and advanced into the Round of 16. They beat Slovenia by 3-0 in the penalty shootout.

PORTUGAL VS SLOVENIACRISTIANO RONALDOPENALTY SHOOTOUTEURO 2024

