Durga Puja In Photos: Vibrant Pandals, Divine Idols And Cultural Spirit Mark The Festival

Kolkata's Durga Puja saw themed pandals on AI and Operation SIndoor. Devotees thronged, clicked photos, and witnessed rituals like 'Dhunuchi Nritya'.
Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata drew massive crowds as pandals showcased diverse themes, from Artificial Intelligence and Operation Sindoor. Devotees thronged to witness idols of Goddess Kali and Durga, capturing moments with photographs. Traditional rituals, including the vibrant 'Dhunuchi Nritya', added cultural fervour to the festivities across the city. (AFP)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 29, 2025 at 12:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
