Durga Puja In Photos: Vibrant Pandals, Divine Idols And Cultural Spirit Mark The Festival
Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata drew massive crowds as pandals showcased diverse themes, from Artificial Intelligence and Operation Sindoor. Devotees thronged to witness idols of Goddess Kali and Durga, capturing moments with photographs. Traditional rituals, including the vibrant 'Dhunuchi Nritya', added cultural fervour to the festivities across the city. (AFP)
Published : September 29, 2025 at 12:55 PM IST