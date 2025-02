The 'Magh Purnima Snan' at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj saw over 2 crore devotees taking a holy dip on Wednesday, February 12, raising the total footfall to 48.29 crores. With enhanced safety measures after the January stampede, the event went smoothly. Around five lakh 'Kalpvasis' also left after performing rituals. (AP)