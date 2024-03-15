World Speech Day 2024: Celebrating the Power of Words and Free Speech

Hyderabad: “Speeches change the world,” says founder Simon Gibson, who established World Speech Day. World Speech Day is observed on 15 March every year. It is an initiative to celebrate the power of words and freedom of speech. The day is dedicated to promoting public speaking and encouraging people to express themselves freely. Each year over 100 nations now hold World Speech Day events.

The mission of the day is to celebrate speeches and speech making through live public events across the globe and celebrate the role of speeches to bring communities together and, above all, to share ideas.

World Speech Day was first established in 2015 by Simon Gibson at the Athens Democracy Forum (A.D.F.). The not-for-profit organization he founded also supports the development of speeches and training manuals for self-development. Gibson’s work in establishing a free database for contemporary and historical speeches inspired him to create World Speech Day, as it was his dream to help others understand and celebrate the profound impact speeches can have on the world. The first World Speech Day took place on March 15 in Singapore, Athens, Tawau, and Moscow.

The theme for this year is “Ideas for a Better”. While it may sound unconventional, quirky even, there’s a story behind it. The inspiration comes from Lagos, Nigeria. The original theme for WSD was “Ideas for a Better World” – but with a twist of genius the event organisers in Lagos reimagined this as “Ideas for a Better Lagos”.

“Ideas for a Better World” on personal, social, technology, and political levels, which involves topics related to finding one's own path, the need to find harmony between humans and the planet, with artificial intelligence, and finally, among nations

One of the most important ways to celebrate World Speech Day is to give a voice to your thoughts. Take the stage and share your ideas with the world. You can also encourage others to do the same.

Another important way to celebrate the day is to join the global community of inspiring writers, thought leaders, artists, and activists on World Speech Day’s official website.



World Speech Day 2024: Significance

World Speech Day is an important day to celebrate the power of words and free speech. The day is dedicated to encouraging public participation in society and to strengthening the bond between people.

Speeches have become some of the most influential opportunities for promoting and advancing change in the world, not only in academia but for the general culture. The day honors speeches during speaking events, celebrating "Thoughts for a Better World", as words are powerful and, when used well, they can inspire and encourage people to take action.

The significance of World Speech Day is to promote democracy, good governance, and human rights. It is also to encourage public participation in society and to strengthen the bond between people. This day is also significant for the preservation of traditional knowledge and culture. It is an opportunity to showcase the diversity of perspectives and to promote inclusive communication.

The day was created to make way for sharing new ideas, educating others, and providing inspiration as they spur on the movement towards change in the world. A speech can heal a broken heart, bring a community together, and mend unforeseen bridges. World Speech Day aims to honor speeches for being the oldest medium of mass communication.



What are the Benefits of Public Speaking/Speech?

Public speaking repeatedly is a great boost of self confidence. Every time you speak, you gain a bit more confidence. Public speaking helps your Personal development and helps in making social connections. Engagements and events involving public speaking are suitable places to meet others. It helps to overcome fear of stage.