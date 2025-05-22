World Biodiversity Day | Harmony With Nature – The Theme And Beyond

"Harmony with nature and sustainable development" is the theme for the World Biodiversity Day on May 22nd. This is an attempt to bring the world’s attention on the bridges between the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Goals and Targets of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF) as two universal agendas that must be pursued in tandem in the spirit of the recently adopted Pact for the future.

But apart from the UN Agenda, we must get deeper in the theme and ask the question: what does it mean to live in harmony with Nature? Being Indian, our mind naturally gravitates towards the age-old wisdom of our ancestors embodied in the "Vasudeva Kutumbhakam" which seeks to create harmony between all beings as they are part of our universal family and we view the Earth as our shared home. The planet is our Prithvi and great mother. So there is a big difference between the East and the West.

From wisdom and knowledge traditions from Africa, from the Amazons, Asia, etc all point to the similar reality, and respond to Nature with reverence. But the West and modern mechanistic industrial outlook sees Nature as separate from the individual and from humanity. In crueler times, the Industrial impulses started in England saw Nature as a mere substance for conquest or exploitation for private profits. This trend is still the undercurrent leading our dominant industrial culture. But with time the crisis of ecology cannot be brushed under the rug and the West is coming around to understand the deeper value of Nature. Nevertheless the root problem is left unaddressed.

We, at the critical juncture of changing climate, shrinking water and degrading soils, need to come to the global consensus soon that more needs to be done with Nature and not against her. One recalls the Jain perspective here, that all life feeds off other life through violence. The Jain believes that all beings, even the smallest pudgal (atom) to the mighty mountains, all are alive. And we all sustain ourselves because of violence on other beings. Hence, their world view is in deep harmony with a living Nature and all her beings. Their tenets of non-violence are pillared on this world view. To paraphrase, Jain’s doctrine advocates for individuals to have maximum non-violence and minimum violence towards this living Earth and all the creatures living in it.

From the West, Albert Camus in his book The Rebel also clearly says that we commit violence directly or indirectly against the beings simply to live everyday.

So let us start from acceptance, we as humanity in our current mechanistic industrial dominant culture has degraded nature to an exploitable lifeless entity. This is the worst human offence against Nature. We globally agree through our language and thoughts that nature and "growth" are two opposite ideas.

Far from being in acceptance and recognition that Humanity is a part of Nature, we as a species are in a deep delusion. The dream to become masters of Nature is an unreal one. But the separation today humanity feels from Nature is a real one. Our sages no longer go to the forest to discover truths, in fact the forests have reduced to such a degree and animals are now forced to come into human settlements. So to begin, we must start to accept our indigenous roots all over the world and steer clear of the mechanistic mind of the industrial revolution.

Nature is the source of our lives and it is through the abundance she provides we all can live healthy lives. Hence the focus of the new development models should be learning and working with Nature. This will require a deep shift from the money economy to the real economy which doesn’t only get money but also builds the home soils, conserves water, promotes agro-ecological agriculture, and builds human beings.

Our humanity is linked with our treatment of Nature. All the abuses that humans have committed against her, are being returned to us in the forms of disease, pandemics, changing climate and social evils. The destruction of our habitats for private profits, threatens the future of our grandchildren. Hence, we must as human beings of this planet, demand harmony with nature at the local government and national government, and within our dominant scientific-industrial thinking must be adopted.

We need to realign our trajectory towards nature and learn from her. What this means is not to grow rice in the desert or mine precious underground water for growing water guzzling crops in semi-arid areas. It means not to dump toxic wastes and sewage in our rivers. It is also in the positive hence to be local, be seasonal, belong to your community and home culture.

Eat seasonally, purchase local and hand made, wear non-corporate or sustainable clothing, etc. One has to listen to the Nature around them and gauge what is the right thing to do. Because Nature is dynamic and also moving, we must learn how to adapt and be resilient. These are just small examples which can take a long way. Once harmony with Nature is achieved, we don’t have to worry about sustainable growth, because it will come naturally. All we have to focus is on ourselves and like Mahatma Gandhi said, "be the change you want to see in the world", and on this world biodiversity day, we must change some things to be more in harmony with Nature.

