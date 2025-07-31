Will Higher Education Commission Of India Be More Effective Than University Grants Commission?

Is UGC Being Renamed as HECI?
For India to regain its status as a 'Vishwaguru' (global knowledge leader), dynamic reforms in higher education are essential. Truly autonomous higher education institutions must enhance and validate their quality standards in line with evolving times.
In today's world, where skills and competencies are valued more than just degrees, even some IITs are offering BSc and BA degrees. Many institutions now offer all types of degree programs under one roof. At present, some institutions offer a range of programs such as BTech, MTech, BEd, MEd, MBA, BA, MA, BSc, MSc, MCom, BCom, LLB, and LLM etc. Our current higher education regulatory framework, comprising multiple bodies like UGC (University Grants Commission), AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education), and NCTE (National Council for Teacher Education) oversee different course requirements within a single institution.
Society has recognised the importance of quality standards and accreditation mechanisms. Students and faculty alike are increasingly aware of the importance of the necessity for interdisciplinarity in higher education. Given these emerging needs, there was a felt need to re-evaluate our regulatory systems.
Recognising that existing regulatory provisions are inadequate to meet current challenges, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 proposed bringing all forms of higher education under a single regulatory framework through legislation.
HECI in Place of UGC?
On the eve of five years of NEP 2020, the Government of India is preparing a draft legislative bill to establish the 'Higher Education Commission of India (HECI)' as a unified regulatory body, surprisingly only to replace the UGC. Though the term "unified regulator" is used, the bill appears to reflect only a partial implementation of the NEP 2020 vision. The NEP envisioned a 'light but tight' single, streamlined regulatory body consolidating the functions of UGC, AICTE, and NCTE. The NEP-envisioned HECI would be expected to oversee the major functions of all three existing bodies, including responsibilities related to accreditation.
Major Functions for HECI in the Draft Bill
- Enhancing the quality and standards of higher education to enable inclusive access to knowledge, innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship.
- Establishing benchmarks for teaching, evaluation, research, and educational outcomes.
- Promoting curriculum development, teacher training, skill development, research funding, and coordination with the government.
- Creating a robust accreditation system to assess educational outcomes.
- Providing mentorship and guidance to institutions that fail to meet minimum standards.
- Recommending the closure of institutions that do not obtain accreditation within a stipulated period.
- Defining eligibility norms for awarding degrees and diplomas.
- Laying down criteria for granting autonomy and encouraging autonomous institutions to develop their own curricula.
- Developing 'performance-based incentives' for teachers and institutions.
- Designing a 'Faculty-centric governance structure' and a 'Code of good practices’ emphasising research, decentralisation, and decision-making freedom.
- Encouraging institutions to adopt these codes and evolve into ‘self-regulatory bodies’ maintaining standards across affiliated colleges.
- Advising central or state governments on education and research-related policies.
- Monitoring knowledge trends, balanced development across regions, and emerging areas of science through a national database.
Four Key Councils Expected Under NEP-proposed HECI:
1. National Higher Education Regulatory Council (NHERC) – Will set regulatory norms, replacing the roles of UGC, AICTE, and NCTE.
2. National Accreditation Council (NAC) – To replace NAAC and NBA, focusing on institutional quality assurance.
3. Higher Education Grants Council (HEGC) – Responsible for disbursing funds to institutions.
4. General Education Council (GEC) – Will define academic standards and learning outcomes, offering an alternative to current curricular frameworks of UGC, AICTE, and NCTE.
HECI Draft Bill - Some Concerns
The Bill's preamble of the draft bill indicates that the new bill is to repeal the UGC Act of 1956 and establish HECI. The HECI would consist of a Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson, 12 other members, and a Member Secretary. Further, the draft (Clause 3, Sub-Clause 8.b) specifies that 'the heads of existing regulators like AICTE and NCTE' will be members of HECI, giving a clear indication that these bodies may co-exist with HECI, at least for the time being. This raises a critical question. If only the UGC is being repealed, and AICTE and NCTE remain, what real regulatory transformation does this bill achieve? Is it simply ‘old wine in a new bottle'?
Let the bill reflect the spirit of NEP 2020
For NEP 2020 to be truly reflected, we need a ‘simple, robust, and unified regulatory act. Not just a replacement of UGC, but a complete overhaul that integrates UGC, AICTE, NCTE, and NAC into a single umbrella body, HECI. We hope that the revised version of the bill will address such concerns before it is presented to Parliament in NEP 2020 spirit.
