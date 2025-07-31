ETV Bharat / opinion

Will Higher Education Commission Of India Be More Effective Than University Grants Commission?

Is UGC Being Renamed as HECI?

For India to regain its status as a 'Vishwaguru' (global knowledge leader), dynamic reforms in higher education are essential. Truly autonomous higher education institutions must enhance and validate their quality standards in line with evolving times.

In today's world, where skills and competencies are valued more than just degrees, even some IITs are offering BSc and BA degrees. Many institutions now offer all types of degree programs under one roof. At present, some institutions offer a range of programs such as BTech, MTech, BEd, MEd, MBA, BA, MA, BSc, MSc, MCom, BCom, LLB, and LLM etc. Our current higher education regulatory framework, comprising multiple bodies like UGC (University Grants Commission), AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education), and NCTE (National Council for Teacher Education) oversee different course requirements within a single institution.

Society has recognised the importance of quality standards and accreditation mechanisms. Students and faculty alike are increasingly aware of the importance of the necessity for interdisciplinarity in higher education. Given these emerging needs, there was a felt need to re-evaluate our regulatory systems.

Recognising that existing regulatory provisions are inadequate to meet current challenges, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 proposed bringing all forms of higher education under a single regulatory framework through legislation.

HECI in Place of UGC?

On the eve of five years of NEP 2020, the Government of India is preparing a draft legislative bill to establish the 'Higher Education Commission of India (HECI)' as a unified regulatory body, surprisingly only to replace the UGC. Though the term "unified regulator" is used, the bill appears to reflect only a partial implementation of the NEP 2020 vision. The NEP envisioned a 'light but tight' single, streamlined regulatory body consolidating the functions of UGC, AICTE, and NCTE. The NEP-envisioned HECI would be expected to oversee the major functions of all three existing bodies, including responsibilities related to accreditation.

Major Functions for HECI in the Draft Bill