Explained | Why Chile Is Emerging As A Key To India's Antarctic Missions

New Delhi: As India strengthens its presence in Antarctica for scientific research and strategic interests, Chile has emerged as a crucial partner in facilitating its polar missions. With its geographic proximity to Antarctica and well-developed logistics infrastructure, Chile provides India with a vital access point to the icy continent.

India and Chile signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) following delegation-level talks headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Chilean President Gabriel Bori Font here on Tuesday.

“We see Chile as the gateway to Antarctica,” Modi said in a joint media briefing following the talks. “We welcome today’s agreement on the Letter of Intent to strengthen cooperation in this vital region.”

According to a joint statement issued by the two sides, the LoI will strengthen existing Antarctic cooperation, which will further facilitate partnership in the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources agendas, bilateral dialogues, joint initiatives and academic exchanges related to Antarctica and Antarctic policy.

“Both India and Chile are consultative parties to the Antarctic Treaty and reaffirmed their commitment to deepen scientific understanding of Antarctic for the benefit of both parties and the global community,” the statement reads.

The Indian Antarctic Programme is a multi-disciplinary, multi-institutional programme under the control of the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research, Ministry of Earth Sciences.

It was initiated in 1981 with the first Indian expedition to Antarctica. The programme gained global acceptance with India’s signing of the Antarctic Treaty and subsequent construction of the Dakshin Gangotri Antarctic research base in 1983, superseded by the Maitri base from 1989.

The newest base commissioned in 2012 is Bharati, constructed out of 134 shipping containers. Under the programme, atmospheric, biological, earth, chemical, and medical sciences are studied by India, which has carried out 40 scientific expeditions to the Antarctic.

Given India’s growing interest in polar research, climate studies, and resource exploration in Antarctica, Chile is emerging as a key facilitator role in India’s Antarctic missions.

“Chile offers itself as a natural partner for us to understand Antarctica better and the challenges associated with polar regions,” P Kumaran, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said while briefing the media following the India-Chile bilateral talks. “Obviously, we are very keen to work with Chile in the area of Antarctic research.”

Chile has emerged as an important gateway to Antarctica for India for more than one reason.

Geographic proximity and logistics support