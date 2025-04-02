Explained | Why Chile Is Emerging As A Key To India's Antarctic Missions

New Delhi: As India strengthens its presence in Antarctica for scientific research and strategic interests, Chile has emerged as a crucial partner in facilitating its polar missions. With its geographic proximity to Antarctica and well-developed logistics infrastructure, Chile provides India with a vital access point to the icy continent.
India and Chile signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) following delegation-level talks headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Chilean President Gabriel Bori Font here on Tuesday.
“We see Chile as the gateway to Antarctica,” Modi said in a joint media briefing following the talks. “We welcome today’s agreement on the Letter of Intent to strengthen cooperation in this vital region.”
India welcomes a special friend!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2025
It is a delight to host President Gabriel Boric Font in Delhi. Chile is an important friend of ours in Latin America. Our talks today will add significant impetus to the India-Chile bilateral friendship.@GabrielBoric pic.twitter.com/yXFwicjbK5
According to a joint statement issued by the two sides, the LoI will strengthen existing Antarctic cooperation, which will further facilitate partnership in the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources agendas, bilateral dialogues, joint initiatives and academic exchanges related to Antarctica and Antarctic policy.
“Both India and Chile are consultative parties to the Antarctic Treaty and reaffirmed their commitment to deepen scientific understanding of Antarctic for the benefit of both parties and the global community,” the statement reads.
The Indian Antarctic Programme is a multi-disciplinary, multi-institutional programme under the control of the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research, Ministry of Earth Sciences.
It was initiated in 1981 with the first Indian expedition to Antarctica. The programme gained global acceptance with India’s signing of the Antarctic Treaty and subsequent construction of the Dakshin Gangotri Antarctic research base in 1983, superseded by the Maitri base from 1989.
The newest base commissioned in 2012 is Bharati, constructed out of 134 shipping containers. Under the programme, atmospheric, biological, earth, chemical, and medical sciences are studied by India, which has carried out 40 scientific expeditions to the Antarctic.
Given India’s growing interest in polar research, climate studies, and resource exploration in Antarctica, Chile is emerging as a key facilitator role in India’s Antarctic missions.
“Chile offers itself as a natural partner for us to understand Antarctica better and the challenges associated with polar regions,” P Kumaran, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said while briefing the media following the India-Chile bilateral talks. “Obviously, we are very keen to work with Chile in the area of Antarctic research.”
Chile has emerged as an important gateway to Antarctica for India for more than one reason.
Geographic proximity and logistics support
Chile, particularly the southern city of Punta Arenas, serves as one of the closest and most accessible points to Antarctica. Located near the Strait of Magellan, Punta Arenas is a critical transit hub for international Antarctic missions. For India, this offers a more efficient route for transporting personnel, equipment, and supplies to its Antarctic research stations Maitri and Bharati.
Till now, the launching point of India’s expeditions to Antarctica have varied from Goa in India or Cape Town in South Africa with the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) managing the entire programme. Logistical support to the various activities of the Indian Antarctic programme is provided by the relevant branches of the Indian armed forces.
Now, by leveraging Chile’s well-developed Antarctic logistics infrastructure, India can enhance the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of its Antarctic expeditions.
Collaborative Antarctic research and environmental conservation
India has been actively conducting research in Antarctica since 1981, playing a significant role in scientific advancements and international collaborations under the Antarctic Treaty System. Through its dedicated Antarctic research programme, India contributes to climate change studies, glaciology, marine biology, and space weather research.
“Antarctica presents a unique set of challenges when it comes to dealing with ultra-low temperatures, how to survive in those temperatures, how to make your equipment work in those temperatures, and what do you do to harden your survival skills and your equipment to work in such conditions,” Kumaran said during the media briefing. “Some of that can be applied to other low-temperature situations like space.”
Both India and Chile are signatories to the Antarctic Treaty, which promotes peaceful scientific research and environmental conservation in Antarctica. Given Chile’s proximity and extensive experience in Antarctic operations, India stands to benefit from increased collaboration in research areas such as climate change and its impact on global weather patterns, marine biodiversity and ecological studies, and sustainable resource management in polar regions.
By working closely with Chilean institutions, India can strengthen its Antarctic research capabilities while adhering to environmental protection protocols.
Strengthening India’s presence in the Southern Hemisphere
Beyond scientific exploration, India’s Antarctic research activities also have strategic significance. By maintaining research stations in Antarctica, India secures its role as an active participant in Antarctic governance under the Antarctic Treaty System. A strong presence in Antarctica aligns with India’s maritime interests in the Southern Ocean and its long-term geopolitical aspirations.
Strengthening ties with Chile enables India to establish a stronger foothold in Latin America while also enhancing its engagement in Antarctic affairs. Given Chile’s leadership in Antarctic governance, closer cooperation between the two nations ensures that India remains an active player in polar geopolitics.
Enhancing maritime connectivity and trade routes
A stronger India-Chile partnership opens avenues for expanding maritime cooperation, particularly in the Southern Ocean region. Given India’s interest in securing maritime trade routes and exploring new shipping corridors, increased engagement with Chile could boost India’s naval and commercial reach in the Antarctic region.
To sum up, Chile’s strategic location, logistical expertise, and Antarctic experience make it an invaluable partner for India’s polar ambitions. By deepening ties with Chile, India can not only strengthen its Antarctic research programmes but also enhance its geopolitical presence in the Southern Hemisphere. As India expands its scientific and strategic footprint in Antarctica, collaboration with Chile is set to play a pivotal role in shaping its future endeavours in the icy continent.