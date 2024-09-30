What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

When questioned on Indo-US relations, post the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States, John Kirby, the National Security Communications Advisor, mentioned the relationship is 'strong and getting stronger.' President Joe Biden, when speaking of India said, "India is at the forefront of efforts to seek solutions to the most pressing challenges, from supporting the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic to addressing the devastating consequences of conflicts around the world." He added that US relations with India are "stronger, closer and more dynamic than any time in history."

PM Modi made enhancing ties with the US a cornerstone of his foreign policy. This did at times cast doubts on India's strategic autonomy. The relationship has benefitted both nations in their global endeavours. India gained from iCET (initiative on critical and emerging technology), US armaments as also investments. The US has a strong partner in pushing its strategy in the Indo-Pacific to contain an assertive China.

Dr S Jaishankar, in a discussion on his book said, "The US is today indispensable for our multipolarity to go up, that if we need that decision-making space, that freedom, we need countries whose interest it is that we have those margins on our side." Increasing cooperation in defence, space and semiconductors only send the message that the two nations have never been more aligned in views.

File - Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at an event in Uniondale, N.Y., Sunday, September 22, 2024. (AP)

There was a special comment by Biden on PM Modi’s visit to Ukraine and Poland. The US is aware that in case it finally decides to pull the plug in the Ukraine war, it would have to turn to India to push negotiations, ignoring any claims of victory by Zelensky. India remains the only trusted conduit between the US and Russia as also Russia and Ukraine.

Differences between India and the US on New Delhi's relations with Moscow were at one time a stumbling block. India was accused of funding the Ukraine war by purchasing cheap Russian oil. Today, this very relationship is being exploited by Washington to seek an end to the conflict. Regular meetings between the leadership of India, Ukraine and Russia indicate that there are forward movements to determine a solution.

India's participation in the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) and the BRICS+ was initially considered as India being in China and Russia-dominated anti-US institutions. Many felt that India should cease being a member of the SCO. This is now being viewed differently. India's presence has prevented them from turning anti-US or West. Statements are generally muted.

US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One (AP)

The US and India need each other to contain Chinese assertiveness. The effectiveness of the Quad hinges on Indo-US cooperation. PM Modi termed the Quad as "the force for the global good." China is aware that the Quad is aligned against it. A recent editorial in China Daily mentioned - India is aligning with the US in the Quad "to pursue its interests in the Asia-Pacific by working with the US and other like-minded countries."

While Biden and his advisors including Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin may be pushing for closer Indo-US ties, there are members of their staff who would prefer keeping India distant or supporting groups which could damage India's internal cohesiveness. Protection to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of the Sikhs for Justice is a case in point. Pannun's "so-called attempted assassination" and his subsequent court case against the Indian government, termed as "rubbish" by Delhi add to discomfiture in ties.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House (AP)

Just prior to PM Modi landing in the US, the White House staff met a delegation of American Sikhs and assured them of US government protection. These organisations are known for supporting secessionist campaigns to carve out Khalistan. Pritpal Singh of the American Sikh Caucus Committee tweeted, "Thankful to US officials for their vigilance in protecting Sikh Americans. We will hold them to their assurances to do more in safeguarding our community. Freedom and justice must prevail." The movement for a utopian Khalistan state appears to be given official impetus by the US government.

Trudeau raised Indian involvement in the killing of Nijjar over a year ago. His accusations were then backed by the US. Till date not a shred of proof has emerged despite the arrest of his possible killers months ago. Most funding for the farmers agitation flowed from the US and Canada. It is possible that their governments were aware.

Such interest, as with protecting Sikh secessionist movements, has never been displayed by US government officials in investigations post-Indian missions being attacked and Hindu places of worship vandalised. The FBI is still "aggressively investigating" the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco of March last year, despite India having provided names and details of perpetrators obtained from its own CCTV footage.

In a recent case, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan temple in Sacramento was desecrated with anti-Hindu hate just days after a similar incident in New York. These incidents are gaining ground, in both the US and Canada, post the meeting of US officials and members of the American Sikh caucus. Investigations are either slow or non-existent.

The leader of the interim government of Bangladesh visited the US on the sidelines of the UNGA session. He was met by all major players of the US government including Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, the World Bank President, members of the US administration as also ex-President Bill Clinton. All promised support and aid for the new government as it transits towards democracy.

File - External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressing the United Nations General Assembly (AP)

While Blinken mentioned adherence to human rights, there was no mention of stopping violence against minorities in the country. The message being conveyed was that the US would overlook anti-minority violence as long as Bangladesh toes the US line. This would damage Indo-Bangladesh relations but that does not concern the US. Indian concern of rise of Islamic extremists in its neighbourhood is also being ignored.

There are delays in the supply of critical contracted equipment to India from the US on supposed "supply chain issues." India's priority for contracted hardware, such as the Apache helicopters, was also brought down. The intent appears to convey the message that while the leadership may desire improving US-India ties there are elements within the US bureaucracy who still don't trust India or its intent. This gets further amplified when so-called independent agencies within the US raise unwarranted and fake concerns on India's human rights records and democratic credentials.

It should be accepted that despite leaders seeking closer ties and enhanced relations, there are wheels within wheels seeking to curb India's strategic autonomy. It is dealing with them which will remain a challenge as the top hierarchy may change but they will remain.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)