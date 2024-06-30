US Presidential Elections 2024: Biden Lacklustre, Trump Defiant In First Debate

With the US elections round the corner in November, the pre-election televised debate between the incumbent President Joe Biden, who seeks a second term and the challenger former president Donald Trump (who lost in 2020) had over 50 million viewers glued to their screens for a good 90 minutes.
This US election ritual is followed by hours of micro analyses by media pundits and discussed globally because it gives insights to the future president’s polices, worldview and outlook. The key issue in this debate turned out to be all about current President Biden’s performance, his age, fitness especially his cognitive health. This is not a new concern as the 81 years old President has in the past four years while making key speeches and during press conferences, suddenly lost his train of thought, sounded confused, made all kinds of gaffes, slipped and had to helped off the podium any number of times.
So, what will he be like the next four years till aged 86? Can he lead the US, manage a polarised society and the many international adversaries? So, by this yardstick, even though expectations of a physically stellar performance were not high, President Biden failed miserably. Beginning with a slow gait to the podium, his speech was mumbled, he looked blank at several points, he was unclear. Many a time he mixed numbers talking of thousands instead of hundreds of thousands or talking of trillions instead of billions that he meant to cite, when talking of jobs, taxes and the economy.
The biggest muddle was when he was incoherent on healthcare, losing his train of thought to say nonsensically “We finally beat Medicare” which is a government scheme for elderly healthcare. Trump on the other hand appeared sprightly, took on point for point as the two talked of the virtues of their own government’s policies in contrast to that of the other.
Trump showed how he handled inflation despite the Covid-19 pandemic, cut taxes substantially and jobs increased during his presidency. Both candidates have similar support to Israel’s policies, though again Biden could barely explain his position and there was insufficient discussion on foreign policy.
On the issue of abortion where the Conservatives under Trump had overturned a Supreme Court decision (Roe versus Wade) and made abortion illegal, Biden held his own- something supported by many women electorates. Trump evaded the questions Biden posed on the multiple cases and even convictions of felony faced by Trump. The charge that Trump supporters stormed the US Congress after he lost the last elections on January 6, 2021still sticks to the former president in liberal circles.
On the burning issue of migration, Trump appeared to convince the undecided voters with his rhetoric that the rise in illegal migrants from South America into the US would be more strictly handled by him. Trump has been able to play on the fears in the US about the rise in crime, and some underlying criticism of the Biden administration’s weak handling of this issue.
A point that Biden could not explain during the debate with either clarity or force of words. But Trump’s repartees in response to Biden’s confusion became the takeaway from this debate. Biden’s poor performance have put the Democratic Party’s managers in a tizzy of worry. This is because the Biden campaign has already been dominated by concerns about his age, his cognitive health and the cost-of-living crises that worries the average voter.
Public opinion polls show Biden trailing Trump in most of the national and swing states- that will determine the outcome of the US elections.