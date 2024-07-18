The Stranglehold Of The Godmen In India

The unfortunate and heart-wrenching incident at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where around 120 people succumbed to death in a stampede following an event organised by a constable turned Godman must beckon the collective conscience of a society that holds self-proclaimed divine figures in high esteem.

The incident in Hathras:

True, it was an administrative failure, for which accountability must be fixed and those responsible must be brought to justice. But the larger issue pertaining to the proliferation of self-styled godmen around the country demands serious contemplation. The exalted status that society ascribes to them as being ordained with divinity or endowed with supernatural powers is disconcerting.

The almost hypnotic sway that these figureheads hold over gullible people was partly responsible for the horrendous incident at Hathras. Reportedly, his devotees, longing to touch the sand on which his "divine" footsteps left imprints, ran in a frenzy resulting in the stampede that claimed scores of innocent lives and devastated many a family.

Not uncommon in India to attend congregational events:

In a deeply religious and culturally vibrant civilisational entity as India, it is not uncommon for individuals to attend congregational events to fulfil the quest for spiritual salvation. However, it is also a fact that many self-acclaimed semi-divine figures have indulged in wrongdoings of the kind that has shaken the moral conscience of society. Also, it is incorrect to sweepingly portray social and religious events in a bad light on account of one's ideological predispositions, for they serve to rekindle spiritual consciousness in individuals as also bring societies together. The problem arises when faith transmutes into dogma and undermines "reason" and "scientific temper."

Many a hypocrite masquerading as godmen espouse fanaticism that blinds the human consciousness and entrenches it with stereotypes which eventually hinders intellectual and spiritual growth. The almost intoxicating influence of Godmen, who purport to be messiahs on earth borders on obscurantism, for it emasculates people's mental faculties and hampers critical thinking. It is no wonder then that people from the bottom of the economic and social pyramid seek salvation at their feet.

As ostensible guarantors of redemption from life’s miseries, the Godmen wield tremendous domination over the physical and mental spirit of a vast section of our society.

Should then the blame, even if a part, not rest on the so-called Godmen for what transpired at Hathras? These self-proclaimed figureheads must be clearly differentiated from the spiritually conscious and intellectually awakened personalities such as the likes of Swami Vivekananda and Sri Aurobindo among others.

While the former indoctrinate the minds, the latter paves the way for the liberation of the soul by dispelling the darkness of ignorance and enlightening the minds. The latter are mindful of the social repercussions of their teachings and promote "Reason" and "Rationality" over "blind faith" and dogma. Society must come to terms with this stark reality in order to be able to arrest the moral degeneration of our social fabric.

Incumbent on religious and social leaders to cultivate intellectual reasoning

Furthermore, it is incumbent on religious and social leaders to cultivate intellectual reasoning and logic among people rather than superstition and blind ritualism. They must empower and encourage the spiritual autonomy of a seeker's over-dependence on external aid to ameliorate the myriad struggles and pains of life.

The stranglehold of godmen has inflicted more harm to society than they have done good, at least in recent times. It is in the collective interest of society to expose the farcical nature of such individuals and hold them accountable for their misdemeanours. Social and moral conditioning, community outreach, education, and sensitisation at the grassroots level are the need of the hour to check the enigmatic influence of the Godmen over vulnerable sections of society.

It is time that the moral and ethical foundations of the society were strengthened. May society elevate its consciousness to a level where, in the words of Rabindranath Tagore "The mind is without fear and the head held high… and into that heaven of freedom" May the country awake.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)