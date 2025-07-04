The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) : Navigating Turbulence

India refused to sign the joint statement at the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting held in Qingdao, China. India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his disappointment with the failure of the Joint Statement to mention and condemn the Pahalgam terror incident. At the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh explained clearly how the Pahalgam terrorist attack unfolded and referred to the terrorist organisations involved and their handlers operating across the border. The Defence Ministers’ meeting was a high-level gathering that saw the participation of numerous defence ministers from SCO member countries, as well as the Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure. The objective of the meeting was to foster greater cooperation in the domains of anti-terrorism measures, defence, and confidence-building measures.

India’s refusal to sign the joint statement was based on clearly defined principles. First, the SCO was established to combat terrorism. Article 1 of the SCO states that member countries will jointly combat “terrorism, separatism and extremism in all their manifestations…” Specifically, the SCO sought to improve the security situation in Central Asia and its neighbourhood by combating terrorism. In fact, the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure was created as a permanent body in 2002 to address the menace of terrorism in the region. Therefore, the reluctance to mention the Pahalgam terror incident goes against the foundational principles of the SCO. India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, stated that “the SCO was created with the purpose of fighting terrorism. If any country participating on this platform selectively blocks references to terror incidents or avoids calling out terrorism, then it defeats the very purpose of the organisation.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting in China's Qingdao (ANI)

Second, the SCO must take a clear and proactive anti-terrorism stance, as there are nuclear powers as members of the organisation. The Indian defence minister, Rajnath Singh, rightly pointed out, “peace and prosperity cannot co-exist with terrorism and proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction in the hands of non-state actors and terror groups”, and called for decisive action in dealing with these challenges.

Third, if the SCO hesitates to condemn terrorism, then it would be seen as an incentive for countries such as Pakistan. From an Indian perspective, it was critical that Pakistan be placed under sustained international pressure to desist from promoting terrorism in the neighbouring countries. Fourth, had India accepted the joint statement to maintain consensus within the regional framework, even though it went against its core interests, then others would likely push India to make further concessions in other domains as well.

The geopolitical strategies of one or two members of the SCO seem to have prevented the reference to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. It was evident that Pakistan was not keen on the incorporation of such a reference. China, the host country, could have nudged Pakistan to accept the reference to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, as many international and regional organisations had already done so. Sadly, there was no mention of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in the draft resolution, while Pakistan’s concerns regarding Balochistan were mentioned. It appears that China has placed a greater premium on its bilateral relationship with Pakistan than on the efficient functioning of the regional organisation. It is likely that the other members of the SCO have taken note of these dynamics and their impact on the functioning of the regional framework.

These developments suggest that China will provide strong support to Pakistan on various international platforms. While at the bilateral level, both India and China are working to de-escalate the border tensions, the developments also suggest that China will actively work to prevent legitimate Indian views and policies from being incorporated into the agendas of regional frameworks. Given these developments, should India withdraw from the SCO?

It is indeed true that the power politics at the recent SCO defence ministers’ meeting were not in tune with India’s regional security approach. Despite such occasional hiccups, India should persist with its membership of the SCO. If India had not been a member, the organisation would have issued statements and acted in a manner which would have negated Indian interests in the region and beyond. By being present in the SCO, India was able to forcefully argue for its interests at the platform. India has a significantly larger economy and greater trade interests than countries like Pakistan. Therefore, it is imperative that India maintains its presence in a large number of regional organisations.

Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun, front center, leads other heads of defense including Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, front second left, and Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, second right, as they visit the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit Site after the Defense Ministers' Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization members states in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province on Thursday, June 26, 2025 (AP)

Furthermore, the SCO is a crucial regional framework that involves India’s immediate and extended continental neighbours, and it is essential for India to engage with Central Asian countries at both bilateral and multilateral levels. In the long run, India can develop alternative trading routes involving Iran, Afghanistan, and countries in Central Asia and source considerable energy resources from some of the SCO countries.

In the coming weeks and months, the SCO will be subjected to close scrutiny for its stance on terrorism. In a few months, the SCO foreign ministers will meet to discuss the regional security issues. India will have to work more rigorously to ensure that the organisation explicitly mentions the Pahalgam terrorist incident. China is making efforts to convert the SCO into a China-dominant framework. However, given the consensus-based decision-making processes and presence of other powers such as India and Russia, it is uncertain if such an approach would succeed.

(Sanjay Pulipaka is the Chairperson at the Politeia Research Foundation.)

