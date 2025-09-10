ETV Bharat / opinion

The Kathmandu Flashpoint: Is South Asia’s Youth-Led Protest Going Viral?

Riot police personnel fire tear gas to disperse demonstrators during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on September 8, 2025, against social media prohibitions and corruption by the government. ( AFP )

By Prof Anshuman Behera Published : September 10, 2025

By Prof Anshuman Behera The Himalayan nation of Nepal has once again been pushed to the brink. In recent days, a youth-led protest has escalated into a national crisis, culminating in the resignation of Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli along with several key ministers. At least 19 protestors have reportedly been killed, with hundreds more injured in violent clashes with security forces. Public buildings, including the Parliament, the Supreme Court, and other critical infrastructure, have been set ablaze. What began as an expression of frustration over a social media ban has exploded into the largest civil unrest Nepal has witnessed in over a decade. The immediate trigger was the government's controversial decision to ban major social media platforms on September 4, 2025. Demonstrators carry an injured victim (C) during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on September 8, 2025, held to condemn the government over social media prohibitions and corruption. (AFP) The ban followed a cabinet decision, backed by a Supreme Court ruling on August 17, requiring tech companies to register in Nepal and comply with local taxation. While the move was framed as a regulatory necessity, it was widely perceived as a direct assault on freedom of expression. For Nepal’s young population, many of whom rely on social media for communication, activism, and even livelihoods, the decision was a tipping point. But this is not an isolated case. Across South Asia, a pattern appears to be emerging, one where youth-led, decentralized protests are challenging entrenched political orders. Riot police personnel fire tear gas to disperse demonstrators during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on September 8, 2025, condemning social media prohibitions and corruption by the government. (AFP) In Sri Lanka, youth protests played a central role in ousting the powerful Rajapaksa regime amidst an economic collapse. In Bangladesh, student-led demonstrations erupted over education reforms and alleged corruption, though those protests were more entangled with ethno-religious tensions. Now, Nepal joins this list. The question arises: are we witnessing a new wave of youth-led regime change in South Asia? Common Threads, Distinct Contexts

While each of these movements stems from distinct national contexts, there are striking similarities in their triggers, composition, and evolution. In Sri Lanka, the collapse of the economy, driven by unsustainable debt, corruption, and fuel shortages, led to massive protests, culminating in the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Security personnel stand guard outside the Dillibazar prison after prisoners tried to escape following anti-government protests and clashes, in Kathmandu, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (PTI) In Bangladesh, discontent among students over quota systems and alleged discrimination was amplified by digital activism and sporadic violence. In both countries, the role of external actors, such as the United States in Bangladesh, and both China and the U.S. in Sri Lanka, was the subject of intense speculation. Nepal’s protest, although lacking clear evidence of foreign influence so far, cannot be seen in isolation. The scale and speed of mobilization, tens of thousands of young people pouring into the streets in coordinated protests, suggest a deeper, longer-brewing discontent.