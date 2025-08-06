The Himalayas Under the Shadow of Crisis - The Apex Court Sounds Environmental Alarm

The unprecedented disasters in the Himalayas in recent years have captured the public imagination and created a strong awareness at the ground level. These disasters have become severe and frequent due to human modifications of natural systems. The scathing observations made recently by the Supreme Court of India conveyed the essence of escalating environmental challenges in the Himalayas.

"The day is not far when the entire state of Himachal Pradesh may vanish", said the Supreme Court on August 01, 2025, as it sounded an alarm on the deteriorating environmental conditions in the state that has borne frequent disasters like landslides and floods with heavy loss of human life.

The bench was hearing a hotel group's challenge to a Himachal Pradesh High Court order that restricted constructions in an area declared as a green zone by the State's Town and Country Planning Department in June. Refusing to interfere with the High Court's decision, the top court said, "it would like to say something in the larger interest of the state of Himachal Pradesh and its inhabitants".

Pilgrims on their way to the Char Dham Yatra (ANI)

"…We are afraid to say that it is too late in the day for the state to issue such notifications and try to save the situation. The situation in the state of Himachal Pradesh has gone from bad to worse. The ecological imbalance and other environmental conditions have led to serious natural calamities over a period of years. This year also hundreds of people perished in the floods and landslides, and thousands of properties were destroyed"

The court proceeded to list several grave concerns in the Himalayan state – the "visible" and "alarming" effects of climate change, deforestation, hydropower projects, reportedly leading to water shortages and landslides; unchecked tourism impacting the ecological balance and straining resources; and continuous construction of four-lane roads, tunnels, and multi-storey buildings to accommodate the increasing number of visitors.

The Supreme Court judges highlighted the struggles of communities near hydroelectric projects, who suffer from water scarcity, landslides, and even structural cracks close to their homes. They pointed out the failure to maintain the minimum outflow of water "as contractually mandated". "In fact," the Court said, "the mighty trans Himalayan River stands reduced to a rivulet." The Court also raised concerns about environmental issues caused by the uncontrolled rise in tourist numbers, leading to congestion, waste, and pollution. It urged the Union and State Governments to follow the principles of sustainable practices to prevent further ecological damage. It advised them that "earning revenue is not everything. If things proceed the way they are as of date, then the day is not far when the entire state of HP may vanish in thin air from the map of the country".

The Court's observations centred on Himachal Pradesh, which experienced much of the rain-related havoc since the start of the monsoon, including the breakage of a coffer dam at the Malana-1 hydro-project in the Parvati Valley. Next in the list should be Uttarakhand, where destructive flash floods and landslides have acquired a seasonal pattern. Most recently, on August 5, a cloudburst triggered a flash flood, and more than 50 people are missing, according to the latest news.

The environmental guidelines are being blatantly violated across the entire Himalayan region, whether in the construction of roads or hydroelectric projects. As the Court noted, the emerging threats to the Himalayan environment, caused by the government's enthusiasm for extensive infrastructural projects based on the flawed assumption that this kind of development, unsuitable for the mountainous terrain already suffering from climate change, would stimulate economic growth and revenue collection.

Many experts have warned that such unscientific infrastructural expansion will result in catastrophic environmental damage and significant financial losses over time. Whether in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, or Uttarakhand, India's annual high-altitude pilgrimages to Himalayan shrines are marked each year by numerous hazardous incidents that often lead to heavy loss of life.

For instance, the Char Dham connectivity roads in the Uttarakhand Himalayas have been severely and frequently affected by landslides, leading to repeated road closures and even the loss of precious human lives. These incidents demonstrate that encroachments of the Himalayan ecosystem through widening of roads and construction activities will not offer relief to pilgrims; instead, they will only jeopardise their safety and security.

An attendant issue of the hike in footfall is the generation of large amounts of waste, including plastics, which are disposed of on the side of the walking trails. This will have serious consequences for the local ecosystems. Unregulated human activities during the pilgrimage season are likely to affect the quality of water and air in these regions.

In the eagerness to promote pilgrimage tourism, authorities cannot afford to ignore the pressure of increased footfall on the delicate ecology of the mountain systems, which are already suffering the effects of climate change. For instance, the Rishi-Ganga Valley disaster in February 2021 claimed over 200 lives as the river turned into a flood carrying a heavy load of silt and debris, destroying hydropower projects along its course.

On October 4, 2023, a similar disaster hit Sikkim in the early hours, resulting in at least 55 deaths, with many more reported missing and thousands of people displaced. The floodwater flowing into the Teesta River in Lachen Valley was so intense that it washed away several bridges and roads, causing part of the Teesta-III Dam in Chungthang, Sikkim, to give way.

The long-term sustainability of Himalayan dams remains uncertain, as hydropower relies on a steady water supply. Increased glacial melt initially raises river flow due to more meltwater, but ultimately, it can result in decreased flow in the long run as glaciers shrink or potentially disappear.

Climate change models clearly forecast the cascading effects of global warming on the Himalayan glaciers, which are the main water source. Temperatures across the region are expected to rise by 1 ºc to 2 ºc on average by 2050. As glaciers retreat and seasons alternate between floods and droughts, seasonal river flows will be affected.

A crucial factor is the presence of sediment hotspots in paraglacial zones; during a cloudburst, these zones release large amounts of debris and silt into the rivers, increasing their volume and causing downstream devastation. Flash floods in these Himalayan valleys carry not only water but also significant debris. The expansion of hydroelectric projects in these areas worsens the severity of flash floods, avalanches, and landslides.

Temperatures across the mountainous region are projected to rise by several degrees, leading to more glacier melting, which initially increases river flow and causes massive seasonal floods, followed by dry periods. More recent forecasts suggest that, by 2100, the region—including Uttarakhand—could lose between 70-99% of its glaciers. Before the world overhauls energy consumption and generation to combat global warming, many smaller actions can be taken locally to strengthen ecosystem sustainability.

It is essential to remember that the unique Himalayan landscape — characterised by steep slopes and sharp gradients — is not inherently suitable for human engineering. These landscapes are dynamically diverse, with properties such as climate variables, hydrological processes, and biodiversity constantly changing. Any human-induced modifications to these ecological parameters will impact stream runoff and erosional or depositional processes.

As the Supreme Court noted, subsurface structures such as tunnels can cause environmental damage, including the retention of pollutants from traffic exhaust. This issue worsens in long-distance tunnels due to the absence of sunlight and limited dispersion.

While rail traffic may rely on electric locomotion, constant ground vibrations can render mountain slopes perpetually unstable and susceptible to landslides at the slightest trigger. Blasting often weakens rock formations, further increasing the risk of landslides and generating large quantities of excavated waste. The irreversible effects on groundwater levels, observed during tunnel construction, are cause for concern, as excavating induces stress changes and deformation within rock formations, heightening landslide vulnerability.

The land subsidence seen in Joshimath and other towns serves as a warning of what could lie ahead if precautions are not taken. Concerns over the deteriorating environmental conditions in the Himalayas call for a transformative approach to development and sustainability—one that prioritises environmental protection and ecological balance, while conserving irreplaceable natural resources.

