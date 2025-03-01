The Ganga Pollution Needs A Reality Check, Drawing A Line Between Faith And Science

Some reputed media platforms ran stories making claims that Ganga River as "the world's only freshwater river with a remarkable 50 times faster elimination of germs", quoting some experts. It is also claimed that the Ganga remains completely germ-free. The purity of the Ganga River is credited to its "an army of 1,100 bacteriophages" that hack the harmful bacteria’s RNA to nullify pollution before vanishing themselves, like Bollywood heroes.

It is not clear from where this spectacularly clear number was obtained as no peer-reviewed paper has ever divulged such a diversity of phages in the Ganga River. The bacteriophages are also characterised as Ganga's 'security guard,' for their act of 'selfless' instant purification of the river. It is further claimed that the Ganga’s water has a unique natural ability setting it apart from other rivers. Let us investigate this question deeper.

The fact is that bacteriophages are not specific to the Ganga, they are everywhere where bacteria exist – not just in rivers, lakes, oceans, and even in our guts. A paper published in Environmental Science and Pollution Research in December 2022, reports a variety of phage families in the sediments of the Ganges River, indicating that the phage diversity in the Ganges is comparable to other river systems worldwide.

Phages owe their existence to their bacterial hosts and can be termed “obligate parasites of bacteria” as they alter their host genomes by transferring the resistance genes. Phages destroy bacteria by entering the bacterial cell and replicating their genetic material, causing it to burst open to release new phages, killing the host cell.

This life cycle is called the lytic cycle. Science thus informs that phages do eliminate E. coli not just in the Ganga River but in any river. But the river Ganga like many other waterbodies in India remains the most polluted and phages cannot match their proverbial might with the humongous quantity of human waste and industrial effluents flowing into the Ganga, despite the limited level of phages-bacterial interactions.

The claims on Ganga’s purity are in direct conflict with the conclusions of the report submitted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) which provides measurements showing high levels of faecal coliform — microbes from human and animal excreta — at the confluence of the rivers, in which millions are taking a holy dip.

Their report informs that river water quality does not conform with the primary water quality for bathing concerning faecal coliform at all the monitored locations on various occasions. CPCB data indicate that from February 2025, coinciding with the ongoing Maha Kumbh faecal coliform levels hit 11,000 MPN/100 ml near Shastri Bridge and 7,900 MPN/100 ml at Sangam—way above the 2,500 MPN/100 ml bathing limit. Over the last several years, the CPCB has been engaged in continuous real-time water quality monitoring (RTWQM) of the Ganga. According to World Health Organization guidelines, the E. coli bacteria in a 100 mL drinking water sample should be zero to be considered as safe for drinking (i.e. 0 MPN 100 mL of faecal coliform; MPN means Most Probable Number).

Ganga water at Triveni Sangam is also unsafe because of high BOD (Biological Oxygen Demand) levels, which indicate high organic content. BOD is the measure of the oxygen dissolved in water that is required by aerobic organisms to breakdown organic matter present in the water. River water is considered fit for bathing if the BOD level is less than 3 milligrams per litre. The Union Government data show that river water at Sangam is currently exceeding this limit. The BOD level at Sangam was 5.09 milligrams per litre on January 16. It is not safe enough to take a dip, let alone drinking. it.

It should also be mentioned that the NGT also pulled up the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) for not submitting adequate information to the court on the pollution levels in the Ganga River at Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh. The NGT noted that the UPPCB’s report referred only to water samples collected until January 12, before the Maha Kumbh began.

So, to claim that the Ganga is a self-purifier because of the presence of phages is an exaggeration and falsification because their efficiency is no match for the billion litres of untreated sewage released to the river daily, making the Ganga a public health hazard. The efficiency of phages is determined by burst size - the number of viral particles released when a host cell bursts at the end of the lytic cycle. It represents the productivity of viral replication within a single infected cell. That also explains why the upper reaches of the Ganga (up to Rishikesh) with a high oxygen content and lesser exposure to sewage, are less polluted compared to the lower reaches including around Sangam where millions wash their sins away.

While writing this piece, this author contacted Hemachandran Kunjukrishnan, an experienced public health worker from Kerala, who was directly involved with monitoring the Pamba River in Kerala which is also under pollution threat due to seasonal crowding of pilgrims near the Sabarimala Temple, located on the upper catchment area in the Western Ghats – a centre of one of the world’s largest pilgrimage with about 40-50 million devotees visiting every year.

In response to my mail, Hemachandran Kunjukrishnan sent me this statement: "As a public health worker who has helped chlorinate hundreds of water sources in Idukki, Kottayam, and Sabarimala in Kerala, I see the stakes: millions dunking in contaminated water risk gastroenteritis, skin infections, even hepatitis. The romantic notion of a phage-powered Ganga isn’t just misleading—it’s dangerous. We don’t need myths; we need sewage treatment plants, rigorous monitoring, and a reality check. The Ganga’s sacred, yes, but it’s not supernatural. It’s a river—mortal, messy, and overdue for some tough love from science, not blind faith”.

