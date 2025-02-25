Strengthening The Judicial System: The Impact Of Ad Hoc Judges

By PVS Sailaja, Assistant professor, Dr BR Amebedkar Law College

Justice delayed is justice denied implies that when a legal remedy is not promptly provided, it is equivalent to no justice at all. Delays, particularly in serious criminal and civil cases, prolong the suffering of victims and deny them the closure they deserve. As per the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), as of January 20, 2025, more than 62 lakh cases, including 16 lakh criminal cases, are pending for disposal before high courts in India.

To tackle the mounting pendency of criminal appeals, the SC relaxed the conditions of appointment of ad hoc judges in High Courts. "Each HC may appoint ad hoc judges by taking recourse to Article 224A of the Constitution of India. Paragraph 24 of the MOP for the appointment of judges deals with the process under Article 224. The MOP was prepared in the year 1998 in pursuance of the judgment of the SC in the Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Association v. Union of India (Second Judges case). The appointment of judges shall not exceed 10 per cent of the sanctioned strength. The ad hoc judges will sit in a bench presided over by a sitting judge of the High Court and decide pending criminal appeals. An ad hoc judge is a retired judge who is appointed on a temporary basis for a specific vacancy or purpose only for a limited period of time. Such judges will have the same jurisdiction, powers, and privileges as regular judges but will not be considered permanent judges.

Ad hoc judges are appointed without the SC collegium’s involvement. The HC Chief Justice seeks the retired judge’s consent and informs the State Chief Minister, who forwards it to the Governor. The Governor sends it to the Union Law Minister, who consults the CJI. The Prime Minister then advises the President, and upon approval, the State Chief Minister issues an official Gazette notification. The tenure is typically two to three years.

The trigger point for appointing ad hoc judges is not singular and can arise in multiple scenarios: if vacancies exceed 20% of the sanctioned strength, cases in a category remain pending for over five years, over 10% of the backlog consists of five-year-old cases, the disposal rate is lower than case filings in a specific subject or overall, or if mounting arrears are expected due to a consistently lower disposal rate over a year or more.

An ad hoc judge receives emoluments and allowances equal to a permanent judge of the same court, minus the pension, to uphold judicial dignity since other legal work is prohibited. Their salary and allowances are charged to the Consolidated Fund of India. Housing should be rent-free or compensated through an allowance on the same terms. For all practical purposes, an ad hoc judge is entitled to the same benefits as a permanent or additional judge.

Only three ad hoc judges have been appointed under Article 224A, which the SC termed a "dormant provision." Justice Suraj Bhan was appointed to the Madhya Pradesh High Court in 1972 for a year to hear election petitions. Justice P. Venugopal served in the Madras High Court in 1982, with a one-year renewal in 1983. Justice O.P. Srivastava was appointed to the Allahabad High Court in 2007 to hear the Ayodhya title suit.

While the new criminal laws aim to modernise the justice system, their effective implementation remains a challenge, potentially increasing court pendency due to transitional complexities, procedural delays, and infrastructural limitations. The appointment of ad hoc judges can provide temporary relief, but the prolonged selection process and concerns over transparency and nepotism could undermine its effectiveness.

To truly address the judicial backlog, a multi-pronged approach is essential—streamlining appointments, enhancing legal infrastructure, ensuring digital integration, and promoting alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Only through systematic reforms, judicial accountability, and efficient execution can these laws fulfill their intended purpose of delivering swift and fair justice.

The need for appointments in the lower judiciary is more important than in the higher judiciary. Timely appointments in the lower judiciary ensure that the rule of law is upheld at the grassroots level, promoting fairness and equality in access to justice. Without a sufficient number of judges, the credibility of the judicial system can be compromised.

