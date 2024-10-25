Slowing Demand And Increasing Supply Of Oil

Growth in the world's demand for oil is expected to slow in the coming years as energy transitions advance. At the same time, global oil production is set to ramp up, easing market strains and pushing spare capacity towards levels unseen outside of the Covid crisis, according to the IEA's (International Energy Agency) new oil market outlook.

Oil 2024, the latest edition of the IEA's annual medium-term market report, examines the far-reaching implications of these dynamics for oil supply security, refining, trade and investment. Based on the latest policies and market trends, strong demand from fast-growing economies in Asia, as well as from the aviation and petrochemicals sectors, is set to drive oil use higher in the coming years, the report finds.

But those gains will increasingly be offset by factors such as rising electric car sales, fuel efficiency improvements in conventional vehicles, declining use of oil for electricity generation in the Middle East, and structural economic shifts. As a result, the report forecasts that global oil demand, which includes biofuels averaged just over 102 million barrels per day in 2023, and will level off near 106 million barrels per day towards the end of this decade.

In parallel, a surge in global oil production capacity, led by the United States and other producers in the Americas, is expected to outstrip demand growth between now and 2030. Total supply capacity is forecast to rise to nearly 114 million barrels a day by 2030 – a staggering 8 million barrels per day above projected global demand, the report finds.

This would result in levels of spare capacity never seen before other than at the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020. Spare capacity at such levels could have significant consequences for oil markets – including for producer economies in OPEC and beyond, as well as for the US shale industry.

As the pandemic rebound loses steam, clean energy transitions advance, and the structure of China’s economy shifts, growth in global oil demand is slowing down and is set to reach its peak by 2030. This year, it is expected that demand to rise by around one million barrels per day.

IEA report’s projections, based on the latest data, show a major supply surplus emerging this decade, suggesting that oil companies may want to make sure their business strategies and plans are prepared for the changes taking place.

Despite the slowdown in growth, global oil demand is still forecast to be 3.2 million barrels per day higher in 2030 than in 2023 unless stronger policy measures are implemented or changes in behaviour take hold. The increase is set to be driven by emerging economies in Asia – especially higher oil use for transport in India – and by greater use of jet fuel and feedstocks from the booming petrochemicals industry, notably in China.

By contrast, oil demand in advanced economies is expected to continue its decades-long decline, falling from close to 46 million barrels per day in 2023 to less than 43 million barrels per day by 2030. Apart from during the pandemic, the last time oil demand from advanced economies was that low was in 1991.

Producers outside of OPEC+ are leading the expansion of global production capacity to meet this anticipated demand, accounting for three-quarters of the expected increase to 2030. The United States alone is poised to account for 2.1 million barrels per day of non-OPEC+ gains, while Argentina, Brazil, Canada and Guyana contribute a further 2.7 million barrels per day.

The report's forecast finds that as the flow of approved projects fizzles out towards the end of this decade, capacity growth slows and then stalls among the leading non-OPEC+ producers. However, if companies continue to approve additional projects already on the drawing board, a further 1.3 million barrels per day of non-OPEC+ capacity could become operational by 2030.

According to the report, global refining capacity is on track to expand by 3.3 million barrels per day between 2023 and 2030, well below historical trends. However, this should be sufficient to meet the demand for refined oil products during this period, given a concurrent surge in the supply of non-refined fuels such as biofuels and natural gas liquids (NGLs). This raises the prospect of refinery closures towards the end of the outlook period, as well as a slowdown in capacity growth in Asia after 2027.

The efficiency of oil use has improved, in other words, oil intensity has declined, over the years and decades. In 1973, for example, when oil intensity was at its zenith, the world used a little less than one barrel of oil to produce $1,000 worth of GDP (2015 prices). By 2019 (the last data set before COVID) global oil intensity was 0.43 barrel per $1,000 of global GDP—a 56% decline. Oil has become a lot less important and humanity has become more efficient in making use of it.

The time trend also reflects a gradual regime change from a supply- to a demand-constrained global oil market. In percentage terms, oil intensity first declines at rates lower than global GDP growth, allowing global oil demand to rise. Over time, given its linear functional form, the rate of intensity decline will accelerate to outpace the rate of global GDP growth, in which case global oil demand would peak and start to decline.

The crude oil prices have already surged due to the volatility in the Middle East. If Israel follows through on its threats to attack Iran's oil and gas infrastructure, it could lead to further price increases. Iran, which produces about 3.3 million barrels per day (mbpd) of crude oil, might retaliate by blocking the Strait of Hormuz, causing major disruptions in the global oil supply.

The real problem will be a much higher price, which will be a huge challenge for our economy as well policymakers. India imports 88 per cent of its total requirements of oil, mainly from Russia, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and the USA among others. India is still largely an oil-based economy.

While the conflict raises the risk premium on oil prices, weak global demand projections, uncertainty surrounding China's economic recovery and the possibility of OPEC+ rolling back production cuts may ease the impact. Additionally, resumed oil production in countries like Libya could provide some relief. However, higher crude oil prices will still pose a significant challenge for India's economy and policymakers.

Geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty may prompt central banks to reconsider rate cuts, influenced by rising oil prices and conflicts in the Middle East. This could lead to a shift towards tightening policies, impacting global markets, particularly in emerging economies like India. India contributes around 8% to global GDP growth in 2024 while accounting for over 22% of global oil demand growth.

Earlier this month, two of the three leading global energy forecasters, whose reports are closely watched by traders, producers and investors, predicted that India will be the largest pillar of global oil demand in 2024. Fuel consumption may be wobbling this year from a weak global economy, notably China’s, and the onslaught of electric vehicles. But, the role of oil as a driver of global economic growth appears to be shrinking.

With Indian stocks already trading at premium valuations, a prolonged conflict could prompt global investors to shift their focus away from India, which is currently one of the world’s top-performing stock markets, according to experts. In such a scenario, investors might move their capital from riskier assets like Indian equities into safer havens like bonds or gold.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)