Ramoji Rao: A Dreamer Who Shaped A Future For All

"We are committed to free, unbiased, and ethical journalism," is what every other daily in our country has advertised today reaffirming it to be their motto. This is because today is National Press Day. Perhaps, for many media houses, this could be a mere advertisement. For the Eenadu group, it is the lifeline. Every year, November 16 is celebrated as National Press Day to commemorate the establishment of the Press Council 58 years ago.

Thirty years before the Press Council came into being, the founder of Eenadu, Ramoji Rao, was born in Pedaparupudi village of Krishna district, on November 16, 1936.

The strides that he made in the mediascape serve as milestones to date, for others to follow. He did not limit his area of functioning to the media alone. He forayed into finance, film production, studio management, food, tourism, hotels, handicrafts, textiles, education, and a lot more sectors, employing lakhs of people in the process.

Tens and thousands of crores have been remitted to the government through taxes and duties from these businesses. Since its establishment, the world's largest film city, Ramoji Film City has recorded over 2.5 crore footfall.

As we commemorate him on his first birth anniversary after his demise earlier this year, it would be apt to say that this country requires wealth and employment creators like Ramoji Rao.

He was an adventurer who would venture into uncharted territories. His life gave meaning to the adage, "Only those who have extraordinary courage to dream big dreams can successfully realise them". The words of Steve Jobs, "The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do," fit Ramoji Rao perfectly. Ramoji Rao often used to say that he gets thrilled only when he does something that no one else can do.

The iron will

Ramoji Rao started Eenadu in Visakhapatnam in 1974 with the daily making it to the pole position within four years of launch. He massively expanded the edition centres to 26 districts at once. In 1983, he lent his support to the Telugu Desam Party amid a volatile political climate. Next year, he gave much-needed oxygen to the movement working to restore democracy after the NTR government was overthrown by the Centre.

The legendary media baron also built the world-famous Ramoji Film City and set up ETV channels and then ETV Bharat to cover news across India in multiple languages.

Ramoji Rao's adventures in life also involved risking everything. He fought back against the government's conspiracy to destroy the Eenadu group in 2006 and 2022. He would always say, "Sky is the limit if there is determination". His humility remained the same all through. The heights he achieved and the proximity he had with centres of power had no bearing on his personality, which remained free of any influences.

One of his traits was to look at things differently and think differently, as he would always tell us to "think out of the box". In every business he stepped into, he broke new ground. His conviction was such that he could always predict the outcome. At 88, his thoughts were contemporary and his frail health could not hamper his thoughts as they exuded brilliance. It remained the same even in his final days when he was admitted to the hospital.

Public welfare is supreme

For Ramoji Rao, people were like gods. It is pertinent to note here that he remained an atheist. He always showed empathy for others and he would prioritise the public in whatever that he did. If there is a conflict between individual benefits and public welfare, he would firmly stand with the latter. When democracy was under threat, he seethed with anger and weaponised his media for the public to protect it.

He stuck to professionalism despite the huge readership Eenadu enjoys among the Telugu population. He guarded credibility like it was his life. At times of catastrophes, he stood with the people through his charity programs. He made it his resolve from the early days of Eenadu when it was making only marginal profits.

The 'Eenadu Relief Fund' he launched has been instrumental in rebuilding communities and villages devastated by natural calamities. Over the forty years, the fund has spent several hundred crores to restore the lives of those impacted by natural disasters. The Ramoji Foundation alone has spent about Rs 100 crore on public welfare. After his passing, the Ramoji group of companies continues to tread on the same path that he laid.

Love for Telugu

Ramoji Rao's love for Telugu people and language was abundant while he had a national outlook. He believed that the thriving of Telugu states remained tied to the progress of the Telugu language. His love for Telugu was more evident in his magazines like Chatura, Vipula, Telugu Velugu, and Bala Bharatam. He also chose proper Telugu names for his newspaper and organisations.

The group's rise

The group rose to great heights during Ramoji Rao's time and remains in the top position in various fields. Ramoji Rao burnt midnight oil so that he could drive the group on the path of success. He worked 14-16 hours a day without missing a beat. Managing a daily newspaper is a daunting task. It would warrant a strict vigil every moment. That was probably one of the reasons that he did not prefer to go on world tours, despite having all the resources.

"The secret of my success is work, work, work and then hard work. While I work, I feel relaxed," is what he would say when he was asked to share his success mantra. He will be quick to add, "There are no shortcuts to success".

He believed true leaders would always identify their successors while they were alive. It will not be easy to replace Ramoji Rao who scaled unimaginable heights. As per his belief, he identified his successors for the Ramoji group of companies when he was alive. That has ensured the rhythmic functioning of the group without discord.

Today, Priya Foods is taking leaps under the leadership of his eldest granddaughter, Sahari, in tune with Ramoji Rao's dream. He wanted to make healthy snacks with food products. His granddaughter is making it happen on his birthday. "Ramoji group should remain in public memory whether I'm around or not" he had wished and it is being fulfilled through Priya Foods.

Change of guard

Ramoji Rao used to say, "Change of power does not mean that one party leaves and another party comes to power". He wanted those who came to power after making allegations of corruption should investigate those charges and punish if they are found guilty and recover the ill-gotten money. If it is not done, the new regime is hoodwinking the people.

His life is a textbook.

The dedication, courage, and ability to withstand adversity he showed in his life continue to inspire us. Through his life, he has taught us how we can turn obstacles into opportunities, challenges into success, and failures into foundations of victory. He will always remain an inspiration to the Nation.